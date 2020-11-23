Langur Sits In Hollow Tree In Viral Image, Netizens Say 'perfect Timing'

Photographer Aman Wilson took to his official Instagram handle and shared an image of a Langur from the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The image shows the langur perfectly fitted inside a hollow tree. The image has been circulated on the internet and has been uploaded by various other pages.

The comfortably sitting langur

‘Snug Fit’, wrote Wilson in the caption of the image where Langur is leaning into the hollow tree. The tree has been carved in a manner that the Langur can be seen perfectly fitting in. In the image, the langur is comfortably sitting on the branch of the tree and it looks like that the spot has been specially made for him. In the image, Wilson has tagged Nikon India and Nikon Asia. Also, he has used various hashtags in the caption, like: #amanwilson #amanwilsonphotography #earthcapture #yourshotphotographer #langurs #animallovers #animalpolis #animalsofinstagram #igscwildlife #exclusive_animals #wildlifephoto #wildlifephotography.

Impressed by Wilson's photography, netizens bombarded the comment section. Uploaded on November 12, the image has managed to gather 12,467 likes. "Hahaha that's an awesome capture", wrote an Instagram user. Making a suggestion, another prson wrote, "Sir please visit melghat tiger reserve. You will love it". To this WIlson replied and said, "Thanks ya".

In a separate developemnt, scientists discovered an endangered species of monkey called the ‘Popa langur’ named after its place of origin Mount Popa in remote forests of Myanmar. The almost extinct leaf-eating monkeys known for its distinctive spectacle-like eye patches and greyish-colored fur are found in Southeast Asia. While the species disappeared largely due to extensive habitat loss and hunting, scientists suspected that a few species might still be present in Myanmar.

(Image Credits: Instagram/amanwilson)

