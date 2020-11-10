Fishermen save 'fatigued' monkey from drowning in Brazil | Watch

In another remarkable gesture of humanity, fishermen in Brazil saved a monkey from drowning in the river. The heartwarming incident took place in Tres Vendes in Rio Grande do Sul, where a group of anglers, were travelling in a motor boat when they spotted the monkey, exhausted from swimming in the river. They then immediately extended help to the animals and carried it along till he reached safe ground.

A video of the entire incident was shared on YouTube and has been doing rounds of the internet. In the video, the men could be seen riding their motorboat when they spot the howler monkey swimming at a distance from them. Realizing that the animal might need help, they extend an oar to him. As soon as the monkey sees the oar, he immediately grabs it. The video ends by showing the monkey riding on the oar till he finally gets hold of a tree branch.

'Endangered species'

Speaking to Mail Online later, the man who shot the video said that he and his friends had gone for camping and fishing and were returning when they spotted the monkey showing signs of fatigue. Elaborating further, he said that they drove the boat to the point where the animal swam and clung to the oar of the boat. He also revealed that the monkey belonged to "bugio" species which is an endangered species.

This is not the first time people have shown 'humanity' towards animals. A few weeks ago, a video of a man helping a turtle stuck inside a rock at a beach had gone viral on the internet and had left people calling the person a brave man. The heartwarming video was shared on social media platform Twitter by Indian Foreign Service officer Susanta Nanda with a caption that being compassionate and helpful is something that has always benefitted people and not harmed them in any way.

