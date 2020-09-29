Good News: Abandoned Cat Who Weighs 29 Pounds Finally Finds A Home

A cat weighing 29 pounds, named Lasagna, finally found a family through a social media post. A local animal care team called ACCT Philly on September 25 took to their official Facebook page saying that the chunky cat has found a new home. According to the reports by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lasagna was abandoned in a dog crate last week and was having trouble in finding a new home due to her excessive weight.

Lasagna the Chonky cat is grateful for all the attention she's getting! Interested in adopting and helping her get to a healthy weight? Info here: https://t.co/oRJt73DbSl Can’t adopt? Consider helping us help cats in need by donating to our Stella Fund: https://t.co/43niur6zRR pic.twitter.com/dfX2VA3qBo — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) September 23, 2020

Lasagna gets a new home

It was four days back when ACCT Philly shared the image of Lasagna along with her new family. In the image, the cat can be seen with a couple. The man in the image is holding the cat in her hands while the woman has held her from the face. In the caption, the organization is thanking everyone who contributed for her and were looking forward to adopting her. The caption read, “We are so grateful to everyone who reached out about her and who donated to our Stella Fund If you were one of the over 200 people who wanted to adopt Lasagna, we have many other cats in our shelter who would LOVE a home”. Talking about the new family, the organization wrote, “Congratulations to the Hammer family. They are excited to help her become a healthy cat again with the help of their veterinarian who they’ve worked closely with after taking in quite a few rescue cats”.

On getting to know about the heartwarming story of the cat, netizens bombarded the comment section. In the comment section, a member of the Hammer family has also shared an image with the chunky cat. In the image, he can be seen sitting on the couch with the furry creature.

(Image Credits: Facebook/ACCTPhilly)

