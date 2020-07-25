Lathi Kathi Expert Shantabai Pawar Shares Her Story: 'I Have Been Doing It Since I Was 8'

85-year-old Mumbai woman, who won the internet with her terrific Lathi-Kathi skills, has been receiving appreciations from celebs, netizens and people across the country. Soon after a video of the elderly woman went viral on social media, many people retweeted the clip and showered praises. While speaking to ANI, Shantabal Pawar said she has been doing it since she was 8 years old. She added that she has been performing the skill on streets to earn a livelihood.

#WATCH 85-year-old Shantabai Pawar performs 'Lathi Kathi' on streets of Pune to earn a livelihood.



She says, "I'm doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to #COVID, so I clang utensil to alert them when I perform." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NCI7kcbKxT — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Tale of brave Shantabai Pawar

She said, “I'm doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to #COVID, so I clang utensil to alert them when I perform”. The ancient martial art which is linked to the Dombari community was learnt by her when she was only eight years old and has been practising it since then. The video which has gone viral, shows Shantabai wearing a saree, effortlessly rotating a stick, displaying a warrior streak. She can be also seen tossing the stick in the air and then catching it with ease.

She tells how she is appreciated by the people who come to watch her. She said they tell her well done daadi. She added, she practises this martial art to earn money for her children and grandchildren. She goes to various places to perform art and earn money.

While senior citizens have been advised to stay home amid the pandemic, Pawar says she is not afraid to go out. She said, people ask her not to go out because of the novel coronavirus but she is not scared. Whenever she steps out, she said she prays to god and that has kept her safe so far.

Aishwarya Kale, a dancer and the person who uploaded the video on Instagram said that only an artist can understand another artist and what help they need. She said she was shopping in that area when she saw Shantabai performing the art. She couldn’t help but film her and put it up on social media. However, she had no clue that the video will go viral and it will help her to receive financial help from people around the country.

People bombarded the comment section appreciating her skill. People are also surprised at how easily the woman performs the art. However, there are also people who are worried for her and have suggested she stay indoors amid the pandemic.

When a 85 year old women can do 'lathi kathi' for a livelihood & sustain her family, why in the hell young guys do anti-social activities to feed their homes? It's all in the attitude & this old woman is a inspiration to many to adopt a righteous path in life. — Raju (@nbrengaraju) July 24, 2020

I'm a human with humanity.If anyone near to her place.Please help her.She melted my heart.She doesn't beg simply.She have skills. That her skills might be in endanger zone.We can use her skills for our children.Make her happy as guru/teacher.Her fighting skill will help ourhelp! — Anishkamaraj (@Anishkamaraj1) July 24, 2020

She Is An Asset For Nation , She Can Teach Girls Woman Art of Self Defence — $UMUKH (@sumukhlovesind1) July 24, 2020

