Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Showcases Her Uber-cool Martial Arts Skills

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is one of the most popular faces in South Indian film industry. The actor has been married for the last 32 years and has two children: Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal. While his son has ventured into films, his daughter looks like she has gone a different path. In the latest video on social media, Vismaya Mohanlal is seen practising martial arts. Check out the video:

ALSO READ | Mohanlal Wishes Mammootty And Sulfath On Their Anniversary With A Beautiful Sketch

Vismaya Mohanlal practises martial arts

Vismaya Mohanlal recently took to social media to showcase her talent in martial arts. In a throwback video that she shared, the star-kid can be seen getting trained in the art by a professional. She also revealed in the same post that her training had taken place in Koh Samui in Thailand. In the video, Vismaya Mohanlal can be seen rigorously immersing herself in practice.

Check out Vismaya Mohanlal’s video here:

ALSO READ | Superstar Mohanlal Donates ₹50 Lakh To Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Mohanlal himself has been a kushti player for a long time. He is also a black belt in Taekwondo by Kerala Taekwondo Association. Fans even get to see the same through his action-packed roles in films. Even Mohanlal’s son, Pranav Mohanlal is trained in martial arts and gymnastics. It is interesting to see Vismaya Mohanlal also venture into martial arts like her father and brother.

Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal had announced earlier this year that she will be launching her book soon. She had taken to social media to do the same and reveal that her book is being titled, Grains Of Stardust. She added that she has put together this book by adding her poetry and art together. Vismaya Mohanlal announced yesterday that due to the ongoing pandemic, the launch of her book has been postponed.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal & Wife Suchitra Celebrate Their 32nd Anniversary; Fans Wish Them On Social Media

ALSO READ | 'RRR' To Reunite 'Janatha Garage' Duo Mohanlal And Jr NTR For Second Time?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.