How Did Bruce Lee Die? Martial Arts Legend Popped Painkiller That Proved To Be Fatal

The Bruce Lee 30 for 30 documentary was the talk of the town following the release of 'Be Water' on Sunday, June 7, which touched upon the story of the late martial artist and his quest to become a movie star in Hollywood. The Bruce Lee 30 for 30 series captivated a number of viewers and fans were curious to know the answers to questions such as, 'How did Bruce Lee die?' and 'Was the Bruce Lee cause of death due to injuries?'. Apart from wanting to know the answer to, 'How did Bruce Lee die?' some fans also asked, 'Was the Bruce Lee death due to intoxication?. Here are the answers to the questions around the Bruce Lee death which occurred on July 20, 1973.

How did Bruce Lee die? Bruce Lee cause of death

Following the release of ESPN's Bruce Lee 30 for 30 documentary, Be Water, fans on social media wanted to know - How did Bruce Lee die? According to reports, the Bruce Lee death took place due to a medical condition called Cerebral Edema. Cerebral Edema is common for people that sustain injuries near the brain. Cerebral Edema leads to fluids building up around the brain, causing an increase in pressure and swelling around the head. The condition can be life-threatening within days of the injury if not cured.

How did Bruce Lee die? Usage of Equagesic

Bruce Lee tragically passed away on July 20 1973, sending shockwaves in the sporting world and in Hollywood. However, around two months prior to his death, Lee collapsed on set during an automated dialogue replacement session and was rushed to the hospital after complaining of a severe headache and seizures. The doctors identified the Cerebral Edema and were able to treat him promptly.

Lee soon returned to his routine of martial arts training after a brief stint at the hospital and despite complaining of the occasional headache, the martial arts great was doing well until July 20, 1973. On the day of his death, Lee was filming for a high-energy scene in the scorching heat of Hong Kong. Following the shoot, Lee reportedly took an Equagesic, a painkiller which contained aspirin and a tranquillizer known as meprobamate, after complaining of another headache. A few hours later, Lee's colleague Betty Ting found him unresponsive while laying on a bed in her apartment and was proclaimed dead, aged 32.

How did Bruce Lee die? Bruce Lee 30 for 30 movie

The Bruce Lee 30 for 30 movie highlights the racism in the US when Lee was trying to land lead roles as an actor in Hollywood. A number of reviews praised Lee for maintaining his incredible physique and athleticism while trying to make it as an actor. The Bruce Lee 30 for 30 series also provides an insight into the legacy of the martial arts star who provided inspiration to many others in the world of sports.

