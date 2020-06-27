Video Of Helicopter Damselflies In Jungles Of Latin America Leaves Netizens Stunned

A video clip of an insect with breathtaking beauty is now doing rounds of the internet. Shared on Twitter by a page called 'Back to Nature', the 13-second clip identifies it as Helicopter Damselfly, an insect native to South American jungles. The post also revealed that the beautiful insect is known as “pulsating blue and white beacons” due to the hues on its body.

The short video starts by showing the bird freely waving its wings forward and backwards as continues to propel its body further. Since shared earlier today the clip has received over nearly 15 thousand views and one thousand likes. While many have lauded the splendid beauty of the insect, many others have asked if the stunning insect was for real.

Helicopter Damselfly also known as "pulsating blue and white beacons" native to South American jungles. pic.twitter.com/oPifzIaGHB — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 27, 2020

Read: Incredible Video Of A Strange Insect Goes Viral, Netizens Ask 'what Is This?'

'Could stare all day'

Gorgeous — Tina Wilson (@TinaWil19763617) June 27, 2020

Is this for real? 😳 — Baltazar (@Baltazargod) June 27, 2020

Another scary insect. I always imagine them becoming huge like in horror movies 😲😫 — Lani (@LelanieBoulle) June 27, 2020

Could stare all day 😍 — Josephine (@jytc_) June 27, 2020

Read: World Wildlife Day 2020: 10 Insects With Incredible Camouflaging Skills

In related news, a video of a bizarre green creature spotted crawling on a tree has baffled the internet. Shared on Twitter by the Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, the video shows a long-legged strange bug that resembles a katydid slowly moving on the branch of a tree. The video was shot by a woman named Maria Chacon.

Kaswan wrote in the caption that nature is filled with details that people fail to observe. He challenged the audience online that they must have never come across this creature in their lifetime. Users were aghast at the absurdity of the grasshopper-like insect guessing what could it be. “It’s a wonder! What creature is this? Looks like somewhere between a grasshopper and a spider”, wrote a user. “Had seen a simpler version that looked like a straw of dry grass until it started moving. This one is a much more complex and beautiful version”, wrote another guessing the insect’s species.

Read: Rajasthan Steps Up Locust Control Operations, Drones Spray Insecticides In Affected Areas

Read: EU Urged To Act Against Pesticides To Fight Insect Decline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.