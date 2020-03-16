Incredible Video Of A Strange Insect Goes Viral, Netizens Ask 'what Is This?'

A video of a bizarre green creature spotted crawling on a tree has baffled the internet. Shared on Twitter by the Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, the video shows a long-legged strange bug that resembles a katydid slowly moving on the branch of a tree. The video was shot by a woman named Maria Chacon.

Kaswan wrote in the caption that nature is filled with details that people fail to observe. He challenged the audience online that they must have never come across this creature in their lifetime. Users were aghast at the absurdity of the grasshopper-like insect guessing what could it be. “It’s a wonder! What creature is this? Looks like somewhere between a grasshopper and a spider”, wrote a user. “Had seen a simpler version that looked like a straw of dry grass until it started moving. This one is a much more complex and beautiful version”, wrote another guessing the insect’s species.

#Nature has filled every detail with precisel. Details which many a times we don't observe. Video by Maria Chacon. Believe me you have never seen such creature till now. #AmazingNature pic.twitter.com/jy0h9za8o0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

A user guessed its a lichen katydid

The 44-second video was flooded with reactions and was viewed 9.3k times. A user guessed that it was perhaps a lichen katydid with a strange tuft body, six legs and an antenna that could camouflage in the plants to escape predators like birds and snakes. The video actively engaged the Twitteratis sparking a discussion about how wonderful and strange the creature looked. They were simultaneously curious about its name.

Wow! Do we know what is it called ? — ᴰᵒᵐᵇᶦᵛˡᶦᵏᵃʳ 🕊 (@LimbuMirchi) March 16, 2020

Mantis??? — Dr Dharmdeep Singh (@DrRaoDd) March 16, 2020

We had seen Photographs of this insect , along with those of other Stick insects and Leaf insects - but we had no idea about its movement , till now . Bizarre ! — Shyam Prasad Rao (@ShyamPrasadRao1) March 16, 2020

Woww amazing.. looks like skeleton of grasshopper sir..🦗🦗 — Guru..🐜🐜 (@wanderrringmind) March 16, 2020

Incredible!!!

Looks like a grasshopper made up of real grass. — Raag (@Raag64705711) March 16, 2020

I guess group of stick insects working like ants — Anagha (@AAnagha197) March 16, 2020

Sir, Whats the name of this? — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) March 16, 2020

Omg ,is it real 🤪 — PaHaDi Ch○Ri🤓🤓🤓 (@PahadiFufu) March 16, 2020

Sir,what is the name of this creature ? — prasenjit chakraborty (@prasenj52734714) March 16, 2020

Yea never seen such a creature... whats its name 🤔 — Bahavathi (@bahavthi) March 16, 2020

Amazing...Just Incredible nature... 🤗 — Dhananjay Sathe (@DhananjaySath17) March 16, 2020

Unbelievable 👌 yes never seen or heard of it:) — VIKRam SINGh Parmar (@vikramspa) March 16, 2020

