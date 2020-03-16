The Debate
Incredible Video Of A Strange Insect Goes Viral, Netizens Ask 'what Is This?'

What’s Viral

“It’s a wonder! What creature is this? Looks like somewhere between a grasshopper and a spider”, commented a user shocked at the creature's appearance.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video of a bizarre green creature spotted crawling on a tree has baffled the internet. Shared on Twitter by the Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, the video shows a long-legged strange bug that resembles a katydid slowly moving on the branch of a tree. The video was shot by a woman named Maria Chacon.

Kaswan wrote in the caption that nature is filled with details that people fail to observe. He challenged the audience online that they must have never come across this creature in their lifetime. Users were aghast at the absurdity of the grasshopper-like insect guessing what could it be. “It’s a wonder! What creature is this? Looks like somewhere between a grasshopper and a spider”, wrote a user. “Had seen a simpler version that looked like a straw of dry grass until it started moving. This one is a much more complex and beautiful version”, wrote another guessing the insect’s species.

Read: Video Of Lioness Taking Her Cubs For A Stroll Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Read: Video Of Snow Leopards Cuddling At Night Is Giving Major Couple Goals

A user guessed its a lichen katydid

The 44-second video was flooded with reactions and was viewed 9.3k times. A user guessed that it was perhaps a lichen katydid with a strange tuft body, six legs and an antenna that could camouflage in the plants to escape predators like birds and snakes. The video actively engaged the Twitteratis sparking a discussion about how wonderful and strange the creature looked. They were simultaneously curious about its name. 

Read: Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Video With His Pets, Urges Fans To Stay At Home

Read: Video Of Sea Turtles Laying Eggs At Odisha's Beach Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

 

 

