'Leader' Turkey Blocks Traffic To Help Its Group Cross Highway; Watch Video

In an era where humans are losing faith in their leaders, a bird’s excellent leadership is winning hearts on the internet. In a brief video, which surfaced on Twitter, a male turkey could be seen halting traffic so as to facilitate his group in crossing a rather busy road. The clip that has nor been viewed over 12.3 thousand times have left people awestruck with the skill and valour of the leader.

Shared by an Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the 26 six-second video shows a group of turkeys crossing a highway from one end to another. However, what has left everybody stunned is the leader of the group who stands in the middle of the road to block the approaching traffic as his “people” walk away. The video ends by showing the “leader” crossing the road only after ensuring that all the other birds have made ther way into the forest.

A leader has the people “ pic.twitter.com/U1p8FMe8tM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2020

Shared with a powerful caption, the clip has created quite abuzz n the interent. Since posted, it has racked up over 1.7 likes and a variety of comments. While many have thanked Nanda for sharing it, many have saluted the bird for its quality. "Very nice execution leadership qualities," wrote one. While another added, "Male turkey halting traffic for safe crossing of the road by its wives good. But motorists also deserve appreciation for allowing them safe passage."

A leader has the people “ pic.twitter.com/qAegdAN4BP — Sreekanth Gudesa (@sreekanthgudesa) August 28, 2020

Male turkey halting traffic for safe crossing of road by it's wives good. But motorists also deserve appreciation for allowing them safe passage. — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) August 28, 2020

Super Quote Sir — Shrikant Iyer 🇮🇳 (@shrikantriyer) August 28, 2020

He is the real leader,, blocking the traffic for his "people's" safe passage.. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) August 28, 2020

Title is superb than video — Bloggersbay (@Bloggersbay1) August 28, 2020

In a similar incident, clip of elephants who are seen following the safety rules pretty seriously left interent surprised. Shared on Twitter, the visuals show elephants crossing the road in a forest on a foggy morning. Since the time it was shared, the video has garnered over 1.2 lakh views. It has also received nearly 7,600 likes. Many people have also reacted to the post. “Go West or East, this beautiful beast always obliges with a delightful viewing feast!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Anyone who doesn’t find Elephants adorable needs psychiatric treatment,” commented another.

