Leaf-tailed Lizard Beautifully Blends In With Surrounding, Netizens Call It 'spectacular'

A photo of a ‘satanic leaf-tailed lizard’ shared by senior IFS Officer Ramesh Pandey has left internet users amazed. ‘Spot the lizard’, Pandey wrote while sharing the image of the lizard, which appears to show only brown leaves. If one looks closely, the leaf-tailed lizard can be seen right in the centre of the frame, blending in so perfectly with the surroundings that it appears to be just like any other dry leaf.

According to an international media outlet, the image was initially clicked back in 2009 in Madagascar’s Andasibe-Mantadia National Park. In the image, the lizard is seen perched on a branch. Pandey in the caption also explained that the tail of the lizard is like a leaf and it also has the capability to sit on a thin branch in a bid to blend in with the surroundings.

Spot the lizard...! Satanic leaf tailed lizard is native to rainforests of Madagascar. It’s tail is like a leaf and it has capability to sit on a thin branch and blend in with the surroundings. Another good example of camouflaging in nature. pic.twitter.com/sODUTHq1EK — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 29, 2020

Netizens amazed to see ‘spectacular’ lizard

Since shared, the image of the lizard has left several internet users amazed. With hundreds of likes and retweets, several netizens also commented. While one Twitter user asked if the image is a ‘joke’, others wrote: “Nature amazes us in every possible way”. Here are some of the trending reactions,

Woah! Nature at its best 🤩 — FreeSoulSimi (@simi1411) May 29, 2020

Amazing camouflaging — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) May 29, 2020

I spotted it. Really fantastic. — Profarmer (@Profarmer9) May 29, 2020

This is the best camouflage I've ever seen. — সাম‍্য দে (@shamyobaad) May 29, 2020

Spectacular! — Sanjukta Paul (@sanjuktaslays) May 29, 2020

Wow!! Looks like a dry leaf.. — Priya Prakash (@praxpriya) May 29, 2020

Like a crumpled dried leaf. — PatriotIndian (@Patriot86589254) May 29, 2020

