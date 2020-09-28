Pet Cat's Bike Ride With Human Wins Internet, Netizens 'love Amazing Kitty' I Watch

Amid lockdown, cycling has become one of the most popular hobbies with hundreds of people posting their ride videos every day. However, this latest video shows not a human but an adorable feline enjoying its bike ride across vivid landscapes. Named Pouncey, the cat's adventures were shared on Reddit and have now racked up over six thousand upvotes.

'What a bright day'

Shot on a go-pro camera, the video clip starts by showing the user asking Pouncey to come along on his ride. Following his instructions, the obedient feline then hops onto his ‘homemade electric bike’. As the video progresses, both could be seen journeying through different landscapes like gardens, highways. Their adventurous ride is made even more adorable by the random commentary of the man who talks about the day, the flowers inter alia.

Shared with the caption, “Just my cat riding on the homemade electric bike” the joyful video has racked up a myriad amount of comments from Reddit users. A user wrote, "Omg, his meows! Amazing kitty and cool bike!" while another wrote,"My cat has the same kind of meow! I never heard another cat with a raspy meow like hers before. Glad to know she’s not the only one." Yet another added, "That bike is awesome and so is that cat" "This is so adorable! I can tell the love you have for each other. I would recommend putting some kind of collar with ID on him on these rides just in case," wrote a fourth.

Read: Cat's Eyes Dilate While Having Hiccups, Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

Read: Rescued Dog Becomes Mother To Orphan Kittens, Netizens Call Her 'good Mama'

Meanwhile, another recent video has become the point of interest for many social media users, who are raving about the video. In the video, a dog is riding on a motorbike. While some are excited and ecstatic to see the dog video, others expressed their concern over the dog's safety.

Read: Dog Takes Joyride On Motorbike, Evokes 'cute' Reactions From Netizens

Read: Video Of Four Pooches Performing Rope Skipping With A Man Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.