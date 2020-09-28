‘Ghost Photoshoot’: Halloween Fervour Takes Over As Netizens Take ‘spooky’ Challenge

With the latest COVID-19 advisory that banned trick-or-treating and indoor haunted house gatherings, the Halloween fervour has switched itself to the digital platform with the spooky ‘Ghost photoshoot’ trend that resembles a lot like the haunted forests walk-through. The spine-tingling trend, although more chucklesome than scary, has taken the internet by storm lately wherein people are draping white sheets to resemble a Halloween ghost and are sharing photos to “spook” others.

The #GhostPhotoshoot hashtag has taken off on Twitter, that said, one scintillating detail in all of the ghostly pictures is the ghosts donning black shades and Ku Klux Klan resembling uniform that has divided the internet. The popular bedsheet ghost costume photoshoot features solitary or a few ghosts in groups posing for the annual holiday, attempting to pose in blood-curdling looks.

In one of the photos, a single ghost can be seen patting down on a mountainous landscape with a sunflower. In others, two or three are seen meandering on the streets in spots of dim lights. Some were even located sitting in the dark corners of the road “legs up”. Donning their orange hats in white bedsheet attires, a Halloween ghost couple photographed holding hands and one resting on a park bench while the other attempted at frightening postures.

i begged my friends to do the ghost photoshoot challenge (tik tok with more pics in the thread) pic.twitter.com/OBvJ5TtrrF — yeah (@thinkharderrr) September 23, 2020

Yesterday we went out for a big walk, took some sheets with us just incase we found a good bit photo Ghost photos 👻 we did! 😍



LB loved doing the Ghost photoshoot 📸 pic.twitter.com/zOS12mVYW8 — Jordanne | Content Creator 📸 (@JLCreate) September 28, 2020

Oh to be mild ghost vibes 24/7.

Thank you @suzannebones for toging #ghostphotoshoot pic.twitter.com/eg3IZJgvkg — Mild Ghost Vibes 👻 (@_tessu_) September 27, 2020

Ghost photoshoot challenge pic.twitter.com/XB0PRhka4c — ｂｕｔｔｅｒｃｕｐｓ ａｎｄ ｂｕｔｔｅｒｆｌｉｅｓ (@ButterflixHeels) September 25, 2020

Two ghosts were spotted aching athletics in the middle of a deserted road as they attempted to pose while jumping midair. “I begged my friends to do the ghost photoshoot challenge,” a post read with two ghosts lurking behind a tree. One of the commenters was even looking for a partner to do the admirable challenge online, “Does someone wanna do the ghost photoshoot challenge with me downtown,” he asked. “The ghost photoshoot challenge, but I have no friends,” wrote another sharing the animated photoshoot.

did the ghost photoshoot today !! pic.twitter.com/jRFu42Cebx — amy (@lightningthjef) September 27, 2020

So I hopped on the #ghostphotoshoot thing with my fiancé and daughter and here are the results! 👻🧡 pic.twitter.com/TeJbbXigjB — kyttykat (@kitsypookinz) September 28, 2020

The ghost photoshoot challenge, but I have no friends pic.twitter.com/WHTvx8IPxp — Mr. Jest (@MrJest_Art) September 22, 2020

stray kids be doing the ghost challenge photoshoot too 👻✨ pic.twitter.com/0SdjiunD8w — 𝑦𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑎 ♡︎ 𝟘𝟛𝟚𝟝 // IN生 // ia ~ stuDYING (@_leeknowscats) September 20, 2020

Ghost playing guitar

Another in the ghost attire was photographed playing the guitar. the trend has flooded Twitter with several joining the league as they post photographs in white bedsheets. Earlier, the US CDC prohibited all in-person festivities and allowed relaxation for haunted forest walk-through, Halloween scavenger hunt, and to “carve or decorate pumpkins” and put them on display outside.

I'll tried the ghost photoshoot challenge and here's how it turned out👻 pic.twitter.com/EnVQasx9oc — M A W E 🥀 (@mawceeeee) September 22, 2020

