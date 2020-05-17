Video: Leopard's 'amazing' Encounter With Porcupine Takes Internet By Storm

Amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, videos have emerged of wildlife reacquiring their natural habitat while humans remain confined to their homes. Indian Forester Ramesh Pandey recently shared an encounter of a leopard with a “sneaky” porcupine in Katerniaghat. In the short 18-second clip, both animals can be seen moving towards each other in the dark. While leopard tried to remain silent and apparently crawled towards the large rodent, the latter also does the same. However, as soon as leopard tries to attack the porcupine, it spreads his spines and scared the predator away. This according to Pandey and many others were “interesting”.

It is not easy for a young leopard to take panga with a smart porcupine. Very interesting video from Katerniaghat. #wildlife pic.twitter.com/xBide0za6d — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 16, 2020

‘Amazing’

The video has garnered over 32k views and internet users are calling this encounter as “amazing”. Several Twitter users also noted that both animals chose to safeguard their own safety and one of them even said, “this is natural”. One of the internet users admitted that he had never seen such a “brilliant” video of a porcupine using its quills to scare other animals away and how it is more efficient in the dark.

Right sir. Smart Leopard !!!

I learnt in one of my visit to Wildlife sanctuary that porcupine quills are designed to work themselves deeper and deeper into affected area of animal and can cause painful death. — Sitanshu Pandey IFS (@IfsSitanshu) May 16, 2020

Interesting — Mano Wildlife Photographer (@Mano_Wildlife) May 16, 2020

Porcupine is very audacious as it is quite aware of his strengths. — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) May 16, 2020

Amazing 👍🏻 — rashmipandey (@rashmip1) May 16, 2020

Even full-grown tigers are scared of them. Good to leave them alone as a bad injury can turn a big cat into a cattle-killer or even a man-eater. — Sanaa (@sanaa_blue) May 16, 2020

Both react superb at 0.13sec.😀😁 — Mayuri (@Friend4u_Mayuri) May 16, 2020

Both safeguard their safety, are aware of weakness & strength.... — S.Babiram (@sahoo_babiram) May 16, 2020

