Randeep Hooda Corrects Raveena Tandon After Her ‘Whatsapp University’ Leopard Video Tweet

Raveena Tandon recently shared a video of a leopard that was freely roaming around on the streets. In the caption for the video, Raveena Tandon mentioned that this leopard was seen in Sion, Mumbai, and she asked her fans if anyone knew about its current situation. However, Randeep Hooda soon responded to Raveena and fact-checked her post. He corrected Raveena and informed her that the leopard was seen in Hyderabad, and not in Mumbai.

Randeep Hooda fact-checks Raveena Tandon's post

In Sion ,mumbai. - via wassap. @ParveenKaswan can you verify this and what was the outcome ? Any news,anyone has of this leopard? pic.twitter.com/kockpS1F5S — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 15, 2020

Above is the video that was recently shared online by Raveena Tandon. The video featured a leopard that was sitting near the divider of the streets. In the caption for her post, Raveena mentioned that this leopard was spotted in Sion, Mumbai. She then asked her fans if they knew what happened to the leopard.

However, Randeep Hooda soon corrected Raveena's facts and informed her that the leopard was in Hyderabad, not in Mumbai. Raveena then clarified that her mistake was caused by "Whatsapp University", as her friends on Whatsapp told her that the leopard was in Mumbai. However, Raveena was still curious about the leopard's current situation and she also hoped that it was found soon and was safe.

It’s from Hydrabad — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 15, 2020

Hm. Via wassap univ states Sion mumbai . So asked it’s verification. Hope it’s found soon and safe . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 15, 2020

What Hydrabad officials are doing to find this leopard

According to a news agency, the leopard caused a panic in Hyderabad. Forest officials stated that leopard appeared to be injured and was lying beside a Road Under Bridge (RUB) in the Mailardevpally area. The leopard then escaped to a privately owned farm and forest officials are currently trying to safely rescue it and return it to its habitat. K Ashok Chakravarthy, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated that the operation to catch the leopard was still underway.

