‘Jungle Parkour’: Leopard Leaping From One Tree To Another Leaves Netizens Stunned

A video of a ‘majestic’ leopard jumping from one tree to another in an effortless way has taken over the internet by storm. Shared on May 15 on Twitter, the 12-second-clip has left the internet users amazed. The video captures a well-coordinated ‘incredible’ jump of the animal.

In the video, one can see the leopard climbing a tree and then a few seconds later, the nocturnal predator takes a huge leap and lands on another tree effortlessly. The video has received more than 15,000 likes and has been shared on several social media platforms. While a leopard jumping on a tree is quite normal, however, the video left the internet users ‘stunned’ as the distance between the two trees seem to be a lot.

wow...SUPERR !!

Leopard leaps from one tree to another ! pic.twitter.com/2CIgTP9iIY — Mermaid (@citkusu) May 15, 2020

'Jungle parkour'

With thousands of likes and comments, while some internet users found the jump to being ‘perfect’, others said they were ‘stunned’ to see the video. One of the internet users also pointed out the cars in the background and said, "Could see the vehicle moving around in the background... That's super cool... Both can coexist only if humans remain kind enough”. Another user called it “the real king”.

The Perfect Cat! Amazing!!💪 — др.запајоинт (@DrZapajoint) May 15, 2020

Jungle Parkour 🥰 — RamonMM59🇨🇦🇵🇭 (@59Ramon2012) May 15, 2020

They are amazing animals! — Laurie Beaulieu (@LaurieBeaulieu2) May 15, 2020

Great jump! Even more impressive is another video in which he changes his spots. — Complete Loser (@CTLoser) May 15, 2020

What a powerful animal! Stunning! — Darhole (@TheFarquaad) May 15, 2020

Incredible absolutely incredible — Jamal Woods (@JamalTWoodSno) May 16, 2020

Leopards are elegant and majestic creatures in the wild. — Kundan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Mr_kkumar_) May 16, 2020

Last month, another video of a leopard doing ‘near-impossible jump’ to catch its prey took over the internet. In the video, one could see the leopard doing an ‘incredible backflip’ on a tree in a bid to catch its prey. The leopard could be seen chasing the monkey on a tree and then gripping on the neck of its prey. With hundreds of comments, several internet users even called the video ‘insane’. While others were worried and wrote, "The Leopard too might have got bruised & injured, falling among the tree branches - even if its feet were facing downwards”.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the nation has been spotting leopards on roads. Recently, the animal was even spotted sitting at Kattedan underbridge near Mailardevpally Police Station in Rangareddy district. it later, however, escaped into a nearby open space before it could be caught. A rescue operation by Police and forest officials is underway.

