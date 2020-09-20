'Kamala Harris Doing Bhangra': Lilly Singh Posts Mindboggling Impersonation Video

A video of US Democratic Party vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris doing Indian folk dance bhangra is taking the internet by storm. However, the video of 'Kamala doing bhangra' is not actually the Congresswoman herself but Canadian YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh posing as the US Senator. Singh, who is famous by her stage name Superwoman, posted a video on Instagram on September 19, where she, dressed to look like Kamala, did the bhangra on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 song ‘WAP’.

Kamala look-alike

Singh, apparently posted the video during a lunch break while shooting for her new primetime show 'Sketchy Times'. "Kamala Harris doing a Bhangra version of the WAP challenge? Yes, obviously. What else am I going to do during lunch breaks on #SketchyTimes," Singh captioned the video. Singh is looking exactly like Kamala in the video wearing grey blazers, converse shoes, sporting dark lipstick, and a hairstyle similar to that of the former Attorney-General of California.

"Your likeness to Kamala is amazing! Nailed it! Or is this actually Kamala on Lily’s channel," one user commented on the post, which has garnered more than 1.1 million views since shared a day ago. "Legit thought is was Kamala for a sec," another individual wrote as one user said, "OMG! I was confused for a second."

Kamala Harris has been making headlines for the past month, ever since the Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden announced her name as his running-mate for the 2020 election. Kamala with the announcement made history as she became the first woman of Indian descent to be nominated as the vice presidential candidate of a major party and third overall.

