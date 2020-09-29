'Not An Ad': Lilly Singh Gets Tiger Balm Cake On B'day, Calls It 'reality Of Getting Old'

YouTuber and Talk Show host Lilly Singh celebrated her 32nd birthday on September 26. Although she received cakes and goodies from across the world, it was the Tiger Blam cake which caught all the eyeballs. Lilly, popularly known as superwoman, later took to Instagram to share a picture of herself savouring the special cake.

The photograph shows Lilly, donning a vibrant coloured shirt, holding her ‘birthday surprise’. The Tiger Balm cake seems to have been created keeping in mind the nuances of the actual bottle. Not only it features the logo and other information mentioned on the bottle but also the details on its cap, which have been in reality, abandoned by the producers. The subsequent photographs show the cake from close angles.

In the caption, she explained that she was told that her surprise birthday cake would be “totally her” and she wasn’t disappointed at all. “Tiger balm is my jam”, she wrote. Expressing her fondness for the painkilling gel, she further added, “guess whose shoulders are not hurting now?” In conclusion, she humorously asked tiger blam to send her the product if they find it.

Wishes pour in for Lilly

Her amusing cake has garnered 345,709 likes. In comments, her fan, followers and other celebrities expressed their amusement at the cake. Many also took the opportunity to wish her Happy Birthday. "So we’re not talking about the retired man Hawaiian shirt you’re wearing right? Lilly’s cousin and poet wrote. Another added, “I can smell that cake through the phone.” "Omg. Tiger balm is the best!!!," wrote another user. "people be getting brand deals for Gucci, Prada, Versace, watch our girl get a tiger balm deal " read another comment.

