Last Updated:

Lilly Singh Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Social Media Sensation? Find Out

On the occasion of Lilly Singh's birthday, take this trivia quiz on her if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well do you know the YouTuber & comedian here

Written By
Mamta Raut
lilly singh's birthday

The famous comedian and talk show host, Lilly Singh, who initially gained fame on social media under the former pseudonym Superwoman, is celebrating her 32nd Birthday on Saturday, September 26. Back in 2019, she was named as one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy by Forbes. The actor has won several honourable accolades for being a social media sensation. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Lilly Singh if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well do you know her.

Lilly Singh’s trivia quiz

1) Where was Lilly Singh born and raised?

  • California
  • Toronto
  • India
  • Singapore

2) Why did Lilly Singh began making YouTube videos?

  • To gain fame
  • To pass time
  • To overcome depression and make people laugh
  • Because she was inspired by other YouTubers

3) How does Lilly introduce herself on her channel?

  • Hey, guys it’s Lilly
  • Hello, your Superwoman Is back again
  • Hey, guys it’s me
  • What up everyone it’s your girl Superwoman!

4) Out of the characters named below, which was essayed by Lilly Singh?

  • Cathy
  • Moanna
  • Superwoman
  • Elsa

5) Who is Lilly Singh’s role model?

  • Ellen DeGeneres
  • The Rock
  • Ariana Grande
  • Rihanna

6) Which famous music video did Lilly Singh appear in?

  • WAP
  • Sorry
  • Girls Like You
  • Bodak Yellow

7) What is Lilly Singh’s main channel’s outro? How she bids adieu to her followers?

  • One love Superwoman, that is a zap and zoom
  • Stay positive, stay amazing and remember to Love Yourself
  • I love you all. I will see you at the next AMA
  • If you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribeeeee

8) Which Bollywood movie did Lilly Singh do playback singing for?

  • Gulaab Gang
  • Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
  • Shaadi Ke Side effects
  • English Vinglish

ALSO READ| Nick Jonas's Haldi Ceremony Was A Memorable One And Lilly Singh Was The Reason, Know Why

9) Out the listed books, which is penned down by Lilly Singh

  • Sense and Sensibility
  • How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life
  • How to deal with depression
  • How to become a popular YouTuber?

ALSO READ| Lilly Singh To Create Two-part Series Titled 'Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh'; Read More

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today I had an ✨epic✨ realization that I want to share. Every time I ask people about their mental state or happiness or life... the concept of self-love always comes up. Self love... the unicorn we’re always trying to discover. Most of the time the struggle is feeling like we don’t have enough self-love. I feel this! I have one lazy day and I feel like a failure. I see a comment about my body and suddenly I’m bullying myself in the mirror. I had a reaction I didn’t like and now I’ve concluded I’m a bad person. In those moments I think “ugh... why don’t I have more self-love, maybe I’m just not worthy of it.” I trick myself into believing that even I shouldn’t love me. I generalize and what I do every single time is forget the millions of times I’ve shown genuine self-love to myself. When I fought passionately to dance as a kid, even though it wasn’t culturally accepted, that was self-love. When I stopped dating someone who mistreated me, that was self-love. When I decided to have a career I loved even though it wasn’t conventional, that was self-love. And when I decided my happiness is more important than people having opinions about my sexuality, that was self-love. Taking a break from social media...that’s SELF LOVE. And I’m sure you have your own unique examples. You’ve done so many things in your life because you love yourself. Because you are worthy of love and happiness. So don’t feel like you don’t know how to treat yourself well... you’ve done it before. It’s innately inside you. And you’re worth it ❤️ also I know this caption is kind of heavy so I thought a silly pic would balance it out 🤷🏽‍♀️ sending you love x

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly) on

10) Which of the following is Lilly Singh’s talk show?

  • The Lilly Singh Show
  • The Late night show with Lilly
  • A Little Late With Lilly Singh
  • The Lilly Singh talk show

ALSO READ| Lilly Singh Shares BTS Pic From 'Sketchy Times' Show, Says 'will Frame It For My Wall'

Answer Key

  1. Toronto
  2. To overcome depression and make people laugh
  3. What up everyone it’s your girl Superwoman!
  4. Cathy
  5. The Rock
  6. Girls Like You
  7. If you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribeeeee
  8. Gulaab Gang
  9. How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life
  10. A Little Late With Lilly Singh

ALSO READ| 'Kamala Harris Doing Bhangra': Lilly Singh Posts Mindboggling Impersonation Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT