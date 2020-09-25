Lilly Singh Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Social Media Sensation? Find Out

The famous comedian and talk show host, Lilly Singh, who initially gained fame on social media under the former pseudonym Superwoman, is celebrating her 32nd Birthday on Saturday, September 26. Back in 2019, she was named as one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy by Forbes. The actor has won several honourable accolades for being a social media sensation. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Lilly Singh if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well do you know her.
I WANT TO TALK TO YOU! I’m thrilled to announce that I’m partnering with @olay and @purewow for the opportunity to connect with some of your lovely faces! You all know how much I love their products and what makes me love them even more is their ability to see how much I care for all of you bbs. Olay is giving us the chance to virtually get together and hangout. So if you want the chance to talk to this glowing face thanks to Olay products, be sure to go to olay.com/lilly ✨
Today I had an ✨epic✨ realization that I want to share. Every time I ask people about their mental state or happiness or life... the concept of self-love always comes up. Self love... the unicorn we’re always trying to discover. Most of the time the struggle is feeling like we don’t have enough self-love. I feel this! I have one lazy day and I feel like a failure. I see a comment about my body and suddenly I’m bullying myself in the mirror. I had a reaction I didn’t like and now I’ve concluded I’m a bad person. In those moments I think “ugh... why don’t I have more self-love, maybe I’m just not worthy of it.” I trick myself into believing that even I shouldn’t love me. I generalize and what I do every single time is forget the millions of times I’ve shown genuine self-love to myself. When I fought passionately to dance as a kid, even though it wasn’t culturally accepted, that was self-love. When I stopped dating someone who mistreated me, that was self-love. When I decided to have a career I loved even though it wasn’t conventional, that was self-love. And when I decided my happiness is more important than people having opinions about my sexuality, that was self-love. Taking a break from social media...that’s SELF LOVE. And I’m sure you have your own unique examples. You’ve done so many things in your life because you love yourself. Because you are worthy of love and happiness. So don’t feel like you don’t know how to treat yourself well... you’ve done it before. It’s innately inside you. And you’re worth it ❤️ also I know this caption is kind of heavy so I thought a silly pic would balance it out 🤷🏽♀️ sending you love x
