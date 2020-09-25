Lilly Singh Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Social Media Sensation? Find Out

The famous comedian and talk show host, Lilly Singh, who initially gained fame on social media under the former pseudonym Superwoman, is celebrating her 32nd Birthday on Saturday, September 26. Back in 2019, she was named as one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy by Forbes. The actor has won several honourable accolades for being a social media sensation. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Lilly Singh if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well do you know her.

Lilly Singh’s trivia quiz

1) Where was Lilly Singh born and raised?

California

Toronto

India

Singapore

2) Why did Lilly Singh began making YouTube videos?

To gain fame

To pass time

To overcome depression and make people laugh

Because she was inspired by other YouTubers

3) How does Lilly introduce herself on her channel?

Hey, guys it’s Lilly

Hello, your Superwoman Is back again

Hey, guys it’s me

What up everyone it’s your girl Superwoman!

4) Out of the characters named below, which was essayed by Lilly Singh?

Cathy

Moanna

Superwoman

Elsa

5) Who is Lilly Singh’s role model?

Ellen DeGeneres

The Rock

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

6) Which famous music video did Lilly Singh appear in?

WAP

Sorry

Girls Like You

Bodak Yellow

7) What is Lilly Singh’s main channel’s outro? How she bids adieu to her followers?

One love Superwoman, that is a zap and zoom

Stay positive, stay amazing and remember to Love Yourself

I love you all. I will see you at the next AMA

If you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribeeeee

8) Which Bollywood movie did Lilly Singh do playback singing for?

Gulaab Gang

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Shaadi Ke Side effects

English Vinglish

ALSO READ| Nick Jonas's Haldi Ceremony Was A Memorable One And Lilly Singh Was The Reason, Know Why

9) Out the listed books, which is penned down by Lilly Singh

Sense and Sensibility

How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life

How to deal with depression

How to become a popular YouTuber?

ALSO READ| Lilly Singh To Create Two-part Series Titled 'Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh'; Read More

10) Which of the following is Lilly Singh’s talk show?

The Lilly Singh Show

The Late night show with Lilly

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

The Lilly Singh talk show

ALSO READ| Lilly Singh Shares BTS Pic From 'Sketchy Times' Show, Says 'will Frame It For My Wall'

Answer Key

Toronto To overcome depression and make people laugh What up everyone it’s your girl Superwoman! Cathy The Rock Girls Like You If you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribe, if you like it subscribeeeee Gulaab Gang How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life A Little Late With Lilly Singh

ALSO READ| 'Kamala Harris Doing Bhangra': Lilly Singh Posts Mindboggling Impersonation Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.