Video Of Lion Cubs Discovering Nature's Seesaw Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

A video has perfectly captured “playful cubs” who are having fun with nature’s seesaw. In an adorable clip shot by a guide for MalaMala Game Reserve Daniel Bailey, the lion cubs can be initially seen resting on floored tree branches and lazying around when suddenly one of them discovers the seesaw-like arrangement of the wood. At first, the cub is seen ‘amazed’ and jumps off the structure but then, another cub does the same while also trying to balance one trunk on the other only to lose control and then running back. Slowly and steadily, others also involve themselves in the game and gave up lying in the sun’s gaze to play on the seesaw.

The video has already garnered over 77k views and was posted by Kruger Sightings on YouTube. According to the caption, the sight of ‘king of the jungle’ has been a part of the Kambula Pride and a part of the cubs were left to alone for an entire afternoon earlier this month on the stump of fallen over trees, while adults were asleep. One lion cub’s decision of being adventurous gave birth to a viral video which is now being shared across the social media platforms.

Read - High-tech Litter Box Leaves Cats And Netizens Confused; Watch Video

The caption also described, “Although the little cub got a bit of a fright, this is nothing lions can’t handle! Slowly, one by one, all the cubs then went and had a go on the new ride. Nice way to be entertained!”

Read - Ape’s Reaction After Drinking A Strong Coffee Is Hilarious; Watch

‘Playful cubs’

Thousands of YouTube users commented under the video to laud the ‘cuteness’ of the animals and also express gratitude towards the authorities for sharing the wholesome video. One of the internet users also said that it was ‘incredible’ while someone else noted “Always love to see wilderness, at it's best...Love the cubs...Thank you for sharing. I don't care what anyone else thinks, I think you all did a Great Job with the video. I love to hear Others Laugh.” One of them even said, “It's so funny to see this playful cubs”.

Read - Elephant Struggles To Cross Busy Road, Netizens Call For Better Infrastructure

Read - 'Awesome Humans' Help Duck & Two Ducklings Cross Busy Street In New York; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.