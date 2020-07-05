High-tech Litter Box Leaves Cats And Netizens Confused; Watch Video

A video of cats getting confused after seeing a high-tech kitty litter box has left several internet users also bamboozled. Shared on Reddit on July 1, the short-clip shows two cats standing in front of an electronic litter box. While the pet parent can be heard explains the benefits of the litter box, the two felines, however, seem to not notice her presence.

The clip shows a feline standing on its hind legs and trying to place a paw on the machine. While the other cat is seen just sitting in front of the machine and looking at it with confusion. One of the cats even it extends its upper body to just look inside the high-tech litter box and understand what exactly is the device.

‘Cats are living in 2030’

Since shared, the clip has garnered thousands of Upvotes. With hundreds of comments, several netizens wrote the device has left them also confused. One Reddit user wrote, “I’d be confused if my toilet started doing barrel rolls too”. Another added, “Shoot, I’m confused by that litter box too”. A user even jokingly wrote, “Those cats are living in 2030”.

