'Awesome Humans' Help Duck & Two Ducklings Cross Busy Street In New York; Watch

A video showing a group of people directing a duck and its two ducklings to cross a busy street in New York has left netizens in awe. Not only are the internet users lauding humans for taking care of the animals and stopping the traffic but also said that it was the “best thing” they watched in several months of lockdown. The short clip was posted by @whatisnewyork on Instagram on July 4 and has already garnered over 185k views and thousands of comments. In the viral clip, humans can be seen leading the way for tiny animals from one side of the road to another.

It was later recognised that the individual who was in the front to help the animals in the video is US Congresswoman Katheleen Rice. After the video went viral across the different social media platforms, she even responded to the overwhelming appreciation by saying “Proud to serve every New Yorker, including those with webbed feet” on Twitter.

‘Awesome humans’

Thousands of internet users commented on the viral clip to praise the humans and even said that the video is “very cute”. While one of the netizens said, “ Omg I love ducks”, another noted that, “always stop for animals. Especially ducks”. One Instagram user said, “The Best Thing I’ve seen in the last 4 months” and then another noted that “Is this why it’s traffic is so bad on 5th Avenue” every time. Someone even said, “Make way for ducklings!”

While this video went viral because humans were seen assisting a helpless duck and its ducklings, another video had gone viral that showed a rather curious duck. The animal repeatedly sneaked in the home of Lucy Nicholls. Sharing a photograph from the encounter, Nicholls hilariously explained how the unwelcomed guest became the reason behind her apologises during a work call.

In follow-up tweets, she also explained how the duck kept coming back again and again in the house She even had a possible explanation for the behaviour. "I think it was because my birdseed had run out - and the duck likes to steal this - so the duck was basically asking for the manager,” she wrote on Twitter. “What sort of duck walks into a house though?! Very unsettling...” she wrote.

Monday morning's reason for apologising during a work call: this duck walked into my kitchen. I do not own a duck. pic.twitter.com/KqOQwC5KHu — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 22, 2020

