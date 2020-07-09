Little Girl Pretends To Sleep When Caught Stealing Snacks, Watch Hilarious Video

An ‘adorable’ video of a little girl pretending to be asleep when her mother catches her stealing snack has left internet users in awe. The short-clip shared by a Twitter user shows a little girl named Amala standing beside a refrigerator with a packet in her hand. While the mother can be heard asking her daughter to keep the sack back, Amala’s reaction and ‘cute and evil smile’ stole hearts online.

The 19-second clip starts with Amala standing with her eyes shut while her mother asks her to ‘put it back’. A few moments later, the mother even asks the little girl to open her eyes, however, upon getting caught Amala pretended to be asleep. While the mother repeatedly asks Amala to ‘put the snack back on the cabinet’ and open her eyes, the little girl, in the end, can be seen opening her eyes and flashing a mischievous smile.

Lil mama pretended to act sleep when she got caught stealing snacks😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZzDK9qmbBD — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) July 6, 2020

Netizens call Amala a ‘queen’

The video has taken the internet by storm. With over four million views and nearly 318,000 likes, the clip has left netizens gushing over Amala’s innocence. While one user wrote, “This child is innocent. You cannot see her with her eyes closed. Case closed,” another said, “Look at that cheeky smile. Kids are too much sometimes”.

One user even explained Amala’s behaviour and wrote, “I know this was just a joke but little kids actually do think everyone experiences reality the way they do, so she very well may have thought her mother couldn’t see her standing there awake because she was pretending to sleep. Similar to when a kid stands between you & the TV”.

She said "If I can't see her, she can't see me." Lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/SKit35KXd0 — 😷 (@2002Skymb) July 6, 2020

Sleepwalking to the snacks cupboard 🤣 that’s the strategy I’m down with 😍🥰😘 — SuzyMoore75 (@SuzyMoore75) July 7, 2020

Lol. Kids are so funny. I guess she thought that if she stood there like a statue with her eyes close then she could not be seen. — Damnnbabe (@Thisbody_20YO) July 7, 2020

