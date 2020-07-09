Fashion Blogger Santoshi Shetty Faces Flak Over One-on-one Therapy Sessions For ₹1500

An Indian fashion blogger recently faced flak for offering ‘therapy and positive vibe’ sessions for ₹1500. The influencer, known by the name Santoshi Shetty, recently took to Instagram to throw some light on mental health and also claimed to help people who are having difficulty in dealing with it. Netizens were quick to call her out on the grounds of insensitivity as they believed she was not qualified for the job.

Santoshi Shetty called out for inappropriate claims

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise fuelled discussions on mental health and the impact it has on people. In a recent turn of events, fashion blogger Santoshi Shetty took to Instagram to promote a fresh mental health-related initiative that she was planning to initiate. In the video that went viral on social media, she could be seen telling the viewers that she is planning to help them deal with mental health issues by having a one on one therapy session.

In the session, she was encouraging people to open up, while they also discussed various positive aspects of life. She also reportedly stated that the cost price of the session will be close to ₹1500. Instagram users were quick to react to her claims as they felt that such a move was not responsible or sensitive.

They left notes in the comment section of the video, pointing out that Santoshi Shetty is not trained for such an act. They also said that it is recommended that people spend the same amount on professional therapists and psychologists if at all they were facing mental health-related issues. Santoshi Shetty was also accused of deleting a vast number of these comments that called her out. A few hours later, the video was entirely taken down by the fashion influencer owing to the public pressure. Have a look at few of the reaction from the audience here.

Why am I writing critical analysis day in and night , spending hours understanding the dsm , icd , differences between symptoms and residual symptoms when #SantoshiShetty just became a therapist because she has good energy , and made a IGTV about it. — badgirlsupreme (@_badgirlsupreme) July 6, 2020

I am a psychology student and seeing #santoshishetty try to make money by offering untrained and unprofessional advice made me film this video. Hope people get more aware. #MentalHealthMatters #MentalHealthAwareness #santoshishetty pic.twitter.com/3qflXczqeL — Divija Bhasin (@DivijaBhasin) July 8, 2020

Wait so #santoshishetty, a FASHION BLOGGER who studied architecture, really started a whole venture where she is the ThErAPiSt and charges ₹1500 per session.



Guess, she really believed in "you can be what you want to be".



I'm- pic.twitter.com/aHkZJJXwep — Rajvi Desai 💀 (@RajviDesai31) July 7, 2020

So Santoshi Shetty wants people to pay her so that she could give them "positive energy and vibes". And when being called out that she is not qualified to be a therapist, goes on to delete those comments, cuz positive vibezz onlay. pic.twitter.com/OVUu1Kt2rH — Rahul Kahnwald (@bigdeekenergyy) July 6, 2020

Santoshi Shetty also decided to put forth an official apology following the incident. She posted a three-page statement where she spoke about the motive of such an initiative. She said that the aim was to expand and help spiritually and not replace the professionals who have more knowledge on the subject. Have a look at the apology posted by Santoshi Shetty here.

