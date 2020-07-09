Last Updated:

Fashion Blogger Santoshi Shetty Faces Flak Over One-on-one Therapy Sessions For ₹1500

Fashion blogger Santoshi Shetty faces flak over therapy and positive vibes sessions for ₹1500. Have a look at how the internet reacted to her claims. Read.

Sania Kader
Fashion Blogger

An Indian fashion blogger recently faced flak for offering ‘therapy and positive vibe’ sessions for ₹1500. The influencer, known by the name Santoshi Shetty, recently took to Instagram to throw some light on mental health and also claimed to help people who are having difficulty in dealing with it. Netizens were quick to call her out on the grounds of insensitivity as they believed she was not qualified for the job.

Santoshi Shetty called out for inappropriate claims

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise fuelled discussions on mental health and the impact it has on people. In a recent turn of events, fashion blogger Santoshi Shetty took to Instagram to promote a fresh mental health-related initiative that she was planning to initiate. In the video that went viral on social media, she could be seen telling the viewers that she is planning to help them deal with mental health issues by having a one on one therapy session.

In the session, she was encouraging people to open up, while they also discussed various positive aspects of life. She also reportedly stated that the cost price of the session will be close to ₹1500. Instagram users were quick to react to her claims as they felt that such a move was not responsible or sensitive.

They left notes in the comment section of the video, pointing out that Santoshi Shetty is not trained for such an act. They also said that it is recommended that people spend the same amount on professional therapists and psychologists if at all they were facing mental health-related issues. Santoshi Shetty was also accused of deleting a vast number of these comments that called her out. A few hours later, the video was entirely taken down by the fashion influencer owing to the public pressure. Have a look at few of the reaction from the audience here.

Santoshi Shetty also decided to put forth an official apology following the incident. She posted a three-page statement where she spoke about the motive of such an initiative. She said that the aim was to expand and help spiritually and not replace the professionals who have more knowledge on the subject. Have a look at the apology posted by Santoshi Shetty here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image Courtesy: Santoshi Shetty Instagram

 

 

