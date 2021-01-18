Little Girl's Sales Pitch For Cookies Wins Internet, Watch The Adorable Video

Amidst unprecedented global sufferings, a little girl’s sales pitch for cookies has left the internet with a warm feeling. The nearly two-minute-long video was posted online by Kristen Shroyer and features her little daughter Allie ringing doorbells trying to sell cookies packed in colourful boxes. Since shared the video has been liked by over 220 people and the count is still rising.

The heartwarming clip, recorded by doorbell camera of one of their neighbour shows Allie dresses in girl scouts uniform. The first-grader introduces herself before beginning her sales pitch. “Do you want to buy a cookie?” she says adding that they could buy 2 or 3 or 4,5,6,7 or even 11. She then moves ahead to ask her potential customers’ favourite colour reckoning that the cookies were available in multicolour boxes. After waiting for a brief moment, she then moves on to ask if they want to buy any?. After no one answer, she quietly walks away.

'Allie is a doll'

The adorable clip has created a stir on the internet with people flocking on the post to express how adorable the little girl is. "Allie is a doll," exclaimed a user. "Omg... 1 or 2 or 3... or 8 or 9 or 10! I love her!," added another. "Yes ma'am, fifty boxes of thin mints please," one user said. From 80 to 500 boxes, the numbers were coming as to how many boxes they wanted to buy.

While Allie has become everyone's favourite, a video of another little girl and a cat, who is snuggling beside the girl is winning the hearts of people. The short video clip of the adorable friendship between the girl and a cat has left netizens awestruck. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and is the cutest thing one can find on the internet.

