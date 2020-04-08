'Adorable friendship' between a girl and her cat wins internet

A heartwarming video of a little girl and a cat, who is snuggling beside the girl is winning the hearts of people. The short video clip of the adorable friendship between the girl and a cat has left netizens awestruck. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and is the cutest thing one can find on the internet today.

The video shows August and his newly adopted kitty sitting together. The girl can be seen petting the cat which appears to be a welcome advancement. Soon the kitty climbs on the girl’s lap for more cuddles. At this point, the girl can be heard quietly whispering “ah, okay-snuggles”.

Adorable relationship

The video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ and has impressed the Reddit community. It was captioned, “This is August, a stray cat who adopted us. He is the sweetest cat who just wants snuggles.” The video has garnered over 51,000 upvotes and almost 500 comments. Netizens seem to be amazed and are all hearts for the duo. People showered the video with appreciative comments for the duo. A Reddit user said, “I like how your daughter has already learned how to be gentle with critters. That’s pretty awesome.” Another said, “I love how she gave him his space after petting him, reading some of his body language, and he’s like ‘Nope, all good here, you can definitely pet me’”. Whille another user said, “This cat found their mini human, preciousness."

Similar videos of an unusual friendship between humans and animals, as well as between animals, have been shared on the internet, which is winning the hearts of many people. For instance, the one that this orangutan share with these otters. Have a look at it.

Dear miss Rowling,



We send you some more pictures of the wonderful friendship between our orangutans and the otters they share their territory with, right here at @pairidaiza, Belgium.



We'd be glad to have you meet up with them as soon as we can reopen our doors! 😉 pic.twitter.com/MqATuaUl4w — Pairi Daiza (@pairidaiza) March 31, 2020

