George Floyd Protest: Young Girl Shouting 'no Justice, No Peace' Wins Internet

From actors like Billy Baldwin to retired basketball player Rex Chapman are hailing the young girl’s “fury” who joined the protests against racial discrimination in Merrick in New York, US. In the video, the little girl can be seen yelling with the crowd, “no justice, no peace” with determination and marching in protest over the killing of African American George Floyd in police custody last week. Since the incident took place in Minnesota, the 46-year-old man has become the latest face of the Black Lives Matter movement and has triggered violent protests across the world.

The video showing the “strong-headed” girl in a rally has gone viral and till now it has garnered nearly 20 million views. According to the comments, Krazie Kyia is the mother of the girl, Wynta-Amor, who can be seen in the video. Kyia herself has thanked for receiving all the support for her daughter and said that it is the responsibility of the parents to show the “right way” to their kid’s and she will start with hers. Others have even hailed the girl as “new God”.

The video was originally shared by a journalist of an international media outlet but since then it has been shared on the various social media platforms with people saying they "can't wait to vote for her". Watch:

Thank you for all of the support❤️ we appreciate it so much. Wynta-Amor wanted to be heard and she has been✊🏽 we must show the kids of the world the right way and I will start with mine✊🏽 #BlackLivesMatter #AllLivesMattter #changetheworld — KRAZIE KYIA (@kyialuvu) June 4, 2020

Read - 75-year-old George Floyd Protester Severely Injured After Brutal Knockdown By Buffalo Cops

Read - George Floyd Protests: Ex-top US General Denounces Trump's Military Threat

'She's precious'

Millions of internet users have applauded both the child and her parents but others also expressed concerns over the girl not being able to enjoy her childhood. One of the Twitter users called her "precious" while someone else confessed that the video has made him "sad" because it is not the age for her to fight for equality. Many want the girl to be "next leader" but others blamed the politicians in 2020 because of which the kids are on the road, fighting for justice.

Yes she is a warrior Princesses to be sure. Absolutely beautiful — That is Priestess Bitch #BlackLivesMatter 🌊 (@ArizonaAngel200) June 4, 2020

I will not mess with her. — Steve S (@NYcityLefty) June 4, 2020

Adorable! — Indio aka Miel Bruja (Honey Witch) (@Indio34865829) June 4, 2020

Read - Why '8:46' Has Become A Potent Symbol Of Police Brutality Amid George Floyd Protests

Read - White House Fortified With Fencing In Anticipation Of George Floyd Protests Over Weekend