Pet Naming Trend Takes Twitter By Storm, Users Share What Their Pets Are Named After

While naming a pet can be exciting and quite an ordeal both, a thread on Twitter has called out the monikers of the pooches to share images of their beloved canines and furry companions and mention what they’re named after and why. A tweet by a user named Briggon Snow has launched an onslaught of pet pooch photo ops and their names as owners share experiences about the psychological influences at the time of choosing the particular name for the most important addition to their family.

Citing the key actors, writers, and characters from the television sitcoms and cartoons, owners poured in a slew of pictures and its explanation all the while discussing their expectations while naming the pet after an influencer. While some said the pop culture artist was their favourite and hence it served as a motivation to call their beloved by that name, many others wrote an account of what key traits they observed in the animals for naming them so. Interestingly, amid all the hubbub surrounding the famous people’s names, some owners said that they named their pets after the food they loved.

Your pets and what they’re named after (just pictures) ➡️ pic.twitter.com/k6xwr6fjI3 — Briggon Snow (@BriggonSnow) July 8, 2020

Read: 17-year-old Assamese Singing Sensation’s Tragic Death Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

Read: Milk Stealing Cat Interrupts Online Church Service, Netizens Chuckle At Feline's Mischief

Pet felines named after walnuts and brownies

A user wrote on the posts of dogs named after the cheesecakes, “If you are saying your parts are named French fry and cheesecake I am actually going to cry tears of joy because that is so cute.” Some even named their pet felines after walnuts and brownies. While an owner named his pooch after ‘courage’, another felt obligated to name theirs after Bob Marley, one other named their identical tabby cats after the spunky twins. Another user commented on their pooch shared traits with Scooby, while one other called their feline cosmo.

Your pets and what they’re named after (just pictures) ➡️ pic.twitter.com/icvKxkXycA — Rachel Butler (@xrachaelray) July 10, 2020

Stephen King pic.twitter.com/q5yhx31LVq — Stephen King & Tim Burton (@MickHamster) July 10, 2020

Fuzzy, named after the Get Fuzzy comic strip. pic.twitter.com/tfRkZtmPkB — Fuzzy Rohde (@WuffyTheDog) July 11, 2020

Your pets and what they’re named after (just pictures) pic.twitter.com/PXfiTZB7g6 — Quid, Pro, and Quo walk into a bar... (@thnkflagnostic) July 10, 2020

Your pets and what they're named after (just pictures) pic.twitter.com/DWmlzSq3D5 — Sean 🌊 (@SeanJohn1313) July 11, 2020

Your pets and what they’re named after (just pictures) ➡️ pic.twitter.com/cIotsfZUZB — Cheryl Prevor Psy.D (@DrCherylllP) July 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/xx7UgLs5Jr — dia de los more toes (@smolbeeb) July 9, 2020

❤️ u need a Kenai Bear!! pic.twitter.com/4AQuglWp1Q — NuNuBamaMom (@ItsNotPersonal0) July 11, 2020

Read: ‘Mother’ Horse Hilariously Kicks Stuffed Pony, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

Read: Man Shares Heartfelt Encouraging Note From His Father, Netizens Call It 'inspiring'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.