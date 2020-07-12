Lost Dog Visits Vet's Clinic After It Couldn't Find Its Way Home, Netizens All Hearts

In a heart-warming incident, a lost dog found its way to the vet’s clinic and was reunited with the owner by the vet in Bangkok. In a video shared by Phuttaraksa Animal Clinic, a four-month-old dog pooch in Muang district of Samut Prakan reached the clinic having lost its way at about 8 o'clock in the night and paced and tapped on the glass with the paws to capture doctor’s attention so they would allow the canine inside.

Noticing the desperate and confused dog, an assistant went to have a better look as the dog named Khiew Ngern barked loudly trying to communicate, asking the assistant to let it in. In the clip, the gloomy canine can be seen knocking at the clinic’s glass door with its paw and pacing outside the clinic in a bid to enter the premises. Minutes later, the assistant opens the door and lets the sad animal in.

Saengduen Chotepanus, a Veterinarian who was treating other animals at the time recognized the pooch at once. Speaking with a local broadcaster, the vet said that she asked the assistant to go and check when she heard the knocking at the door. Further, she instructed the lady to allow the dog in after it seemed “somewhat” familiar. The vet checked the pictures in her database and found that the dog belonged to one of the owners who frequently brought the dog at the clinic. Immediately, she called the owner.

Loving pooch find owner, returns home safely

Hours later, a lady named Sunee Bunwara arrived to take her pet pooch home. She told the vet that her dog had been missing since around 2 pm in the afternoon and must have recalled the clinic that is visited. As per the local report, the owner of the popular Bai Mai Kitchen restaurant went looking for her dog everywhere and was gloomed when the pet was nowhere to be found. The clinic’s call cheered her up. Internet users lauded the vet for her presence of mind and helping the loving pooch find its owner and return home safely.

