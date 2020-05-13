Bharti Singh Is Spreading Laughter Amidst Lockdown Through Her Hilarious TikTok Videos

Bharti Singh is a well-known Indian comedian and television personality. Bharti has been in the comedy industry for years now and has always made people laugh with her jokes and various skit characters. Bharti has been in the news lately and has been making headlines because she is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's cast. Since the quarantine has started, Bharti has taken up on TikToks as a mean to entertain her fans and keep their mood light during the lockdown. Check out some of her hilarious TikTok videos here-

Bharti Singh is spreading laughter through her hilarious TikTok videos

Bharti Singh’s career

Bharti Singh started her career as she came as the second runner-up of stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 4 on STAR One, where she received acclaim for her stand-up comedy child character named "Lalli". After years of struggle, she received the sixth position in the reality show Nach Baliye 8 on Star Plus along with Harsh Limbachiya, in 2017. In 2018, she appeared as a guest in the reality shows Dance Deewane and Bigg Boss 12, both on Colors TV.

In the same year, she hosted India's Got Talent 8 on Colors TV and again appeared in the comedy-drama The Kapil Sharma Show 2 on Sony TV as Titli Yadav. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on Colors TV with Harsh again. Although Harsh got eliminated in the seventh week, she managed to become a finalist and survived until the grand finale. In January 2020, Bharti became a part of Sony's India's Best Dancer as the host along with her husband, Harsh Limbachiya.

