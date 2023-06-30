Louis Vuitton-inspired Mini Bag, Smaller Than A Grain Of Salt, Sold For ₹51 Lakh

In a surprising turn of events, a Louis Vuitton-inspired minibag, smaller than a grain of salt, was sold for a staggering $65,750, approximately ₹51 lakh at an auction held on Wednesday. The minuscule bag, which requires a microscope to be seen, garnered significant attention on social media since its unveiling two weeks ago by Brooklyn-based company MSCHF.

2 things you need to know

A Louis Vuitton-inspired minibag measures less than 0.03 inches.

The sale sparked mixed reactions, with some calling it a pointless purchase.

Unique 3D printed creation

Measuring a mere 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres, or less than 0.03 inches across, this tiny bag caught the eye of an unidentified buyer who was willing to shell out a hefty sum for the novelty item. The buyer not only received the bag but also a microscope and a built-in digital display for viewing.

(This minuscule bag was sold for approximately ₹51 Lakhs | Image: MSCHF/Instagram)

The bag, created using a 3D printer, was modelled after Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo MM bag, which typically retails between $3,100 and $4,300 where as in 2.5 lakh to 3.5 lakh INR. Joopiter, an online auction house owned by popular American musician and producer Pharrell Williams, facilitated the sale of the minibag.

The evolution of a functional object into abstract brand signifier

Describing the item, MSCHF stated, "Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you’ll need a microscope to see it. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier".

(Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo MM bag inspired smaller than a grain of salt | Image: Louis Vuitton/Website)

MSCHF’s CCO Kevin Wiesner referred to the bag as a funny object, explaining that it originated from something highly functional but has transformed into a piece of jewellery. The company gained previous notoriety for creating giant Mario-esque red-coloured rubber shoes, which attracted the attention of several Hollywood celebrities, sparking bizarre fashion trends.

(Mario-esque red-coloured rubber shoes | Image: MSCHF/Instagram)

While opinions are divided on the value and purpose of such an item, the sale of this Louis Vuitton-inspired minibag emphasises the growing influence of social media and the willingness of some individuals to invest in unique and unconventional fashion pieces.