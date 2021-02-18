Lucknow Man Builds Robot To Feed Rescued Dog Who Fears Human Interaction Because Of Trauma

A man from Lucknow has built a robotic arm for a disabled dog he had rescued during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to news agency ANI, Milind Raj had rescued the dog last year, whom he found to be in a lot of trauma from the torture some insensitive people had inflicted upon the canine over a period of time. The dog, who has been named Jojo, had gone blind and deaf from the torture and was finding it difficult to interact with other humans, including Milind, due to the fear. Milind decided to create a robotic arm in order to feed the dog to tackle its fear of humans.

Milind, while speaking to ANI, said he found the dog during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown last year. When he took to the dog to the veterinarian, he was told the poor canine was experiencing trauma because of pain and torture. Milind decided to take the dog in with him and build a robot to feed and monitor the pooch in his absence. Milind said that the robot takes care of Jojo and monitors his health. After seven months of care, Jojo is recovering as the veterinarian told Milind that he is in better condition than before.

A man in Lucknow builds robot to take care of a differently-abled rescued dog



'Drone Man of India'

Milind said that the doctor told him Jojo's eyesight could return with medication and good care. Milind, who was given the title of the 'Drone Man of India' by former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, developed a sanitization drone during the pandemic to help disinfect places with robots. In 2018, Milind had famously built a rescue drone to save a puppy stuck inside a 20-feet drain in the middle of a road in Lucknow.

Milind's inspiring work is winning him praises on social media platforms, where people are showering appreciative messages for his unconditional love for Jojo. "I really appreciate the effort of the guy, an animal lover, a true human and possess an innovative mind," one individual wrote on the comment section of the post shared by ANI.

