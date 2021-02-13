Tennessee Man Leaves $5 Million For His 8-year-old Pet Dog In His Will

In a remarkable incident of a man going above-and-beyond to show his love for the pet dog, one Tennessee man left a small part of his fortune to his 8-year-old pooch, Lulu to ensure that it would be taking care of after his death. According to WTVF, Tennessee businessman Bill Dorris died in 2020 but left a small fortune for Lulu with his will stipulating that upon his death, $5 million would be transferred to a trust for his border collie.

Dorris’ friend Martha Burton told the media outlet that “I don't really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog.” While Burton, 88, is the current caretaker of the pooch, she also used to spend time with Lulu whenever Dorris was out of town for business. Burton even said, “He always left the dog for me to take care of” before adding, “She’s a good girl”. Even though the 8-year-old dog inherited a vast sum, BUrton has been named as Lulu’s official caretaker.

Dorris’ will also say that the 88-year-old will be taking care of any “reasonable” costs associated with the dog’s care. However, the amount will have to be submitted before being reimbursed. However, the media report did not specify what will happen to the remaining trust after Lulu’s death. But, Vanity Fair had previously reported that any unused money, by the law, gets to an individual or a charity. Burton, jokingly told the media outlet that she would “like to try” how close the pair can get to using up the total sum of $5 million.

Lost dog reunited with owner in Ireland

The unexplainable and pious bond between a man and a dog has mostly caused a stir online. While the Tennessee man left vast sum for his pet, recently a wholesome video of a lost dog being reunited with its owners left internet users emotional. The clip shared on Twitter by user Joy Patrica features a man carrying the dog on his shoulder and walking on snow-covered terrain. In the caption, Joy explained that her work colleague had lost her Labrador two weeks ago after which an Irish couple found the dog and saved her life.

My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this vid of her rescue. Now reunited with her family. #faithinhumanity #kindeness #dogs @dog_rates @sampson_dog @bunsenbernerbmd 💕 pic.twitter.com/hNrvtHmASs — Joy (@joyhannabanana) February 7, 2021

