Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Rescued From Well Using Ladder And Rope

Several videos and pictures of leopard trapped inside a well were being widely circulated on social media on April 19. The video was reportedly from Madhya Pradesh, where the big cat fell inside a well and was struggling to come out on its own. A short clip was also shared by veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who informed his followers that the video of the leopard is from Kherai Village of Raghogarh in Madhya Pradesh, where the incident took place.

Video of Panther in Kherai Village of Raghogarh. pic.twitter.com/3MWiWyoDuk — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 19, 2020

In the video, the leopard can be seen trying to climb out of the well as villagers and police personnel gather outside. However, it is now known that the leopard has been safely rescued from the water well, which is attracting much deserved praise for the forest department on social media. Indian Forest Services officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi shared pictures from the resue operation on social media. According to Tripathi, the rescue was done using a ladder, which was lowered into the well and tied using a rope. The leopard supposedly climbed out of the well and went into the jungle.

Rescue pictures

#Creativity at its best..



A great leopard #Rescue in Aaron range of Guna #forest division of MP.

A wooden ladder was tied along the wall and leopard climbed after few minutes and gone to the jungle.@rameshpandeyifs@dipika_bajpai @htTweets @IndiaToday @NatGeoIndia@JohnOberg pic.twitter.com/lGby2p1yld — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@ravindramtripa1) April 19, 2020

The exact location where the leopard fell is in Aaron range of Guna forest in Madhya Pradesh. The original video has garnered more than 4,000 views on the micro-blogging platform. The coronavirus lockdown has forced many animals to come out of their usual hiding places and venture into the roads of cities and towns. The animals have been going to places they mostly avoided during normal times because of the large density of people.

