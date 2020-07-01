Very Rare Red Snake Spotted In Uttar Pradesh, Netizens Say 'what A Beauty!'

The rare sight of a red coral kukri snake at Dudhwa National Park in northern Uttar Pradesh has left hundreds of netizens awestruck. The image of the “magnificent” reptile was shared by Wildlife eco foundation page and according to the post, the animal was outside the staff cottage on the evening of June 28. Crediting the Dudhwa National Park for its diversity as well as “surprises”, the red coral kukri was caught on the lens by a staff resident and its ‘beauty’ has left several internet users pleasantly flabbergasted.

The red coral kukri snake is a non-venomous reptile and its diet mainly consists of insects and worms. The snake’s name comes from its skin colour that is red-orange and the shape of its canines that resemble Nepal’s “khukri” which is used to break eggs. While reacting to the post, Indian Forester Ramesh Pandey also noted that frequent sighting of these reptiles is a positive sign. This was apparently the fourth time red coral kukri whose scientific name is Oligodon kheriensis, has been spotted in the last few years.

‘Beautiful creation’

Hundreds of surprised internet users joined in the comment section to appreciate nature and its creations. While some said the snake is “magnificent” others said that all animals require sunlight occasionally and especially after rain. One of the Twitter users also questioned why the name has ‘coral’ because the skin of the reptile resembles ‘finest moonstone hue’. Many simply used phrases such as ‘beautiful’, ‘amazing’, ‘mind-blowing’ to applaud the red coral kukri snake.

