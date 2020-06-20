US: Woman 'hysterically' Calls Cops After Spotting Snake In Her Car

Police officials in the US recently shared a narrative of a woman who "hysterically" called for help after she spotted a snake in her car. Taking to Facebook, the Eureka Police Department revealed that the “young lady” spotted the reptile while she was driving her car. Elaborating further, they wrote that the woman was left traumatised after spotting the reptile which was now trying to "work its way to the driver compartment".

'Not a snake person'

“She called hysterically needing help, “ the police added describing tho phone call they received. Along with the narrative, the department also posted a photograph of the snake wherein it could be seen curled up under the floor mat. Describing their response to the scene, they added that the snake did not come out, prompting them to tow away the vehicle and wait for the reptile at a particular spot. The department finally ends the post at a happy note writing that the snake finally vacates the car. “Driver as recomposed herself and back on her journey,” they wrote.

Since shared, the post has garnered over 421 likes and over 211 comments. One user wrote, “Priceless story description really" while another wrote, “All's well, that ends well. Lol". "OMG. I would have been hysterical too!," read another comment. Yet another user wrote," Did anyone tell this girl that snakes usually travel in pairs? Did she find the other one in the car?".

