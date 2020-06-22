Snake about to shed skin sips water from spoon, netizens amazed

Pet reptiles, especially snakes, have never failed to mesmerize the humankind. Recently, a clip of snake slurping water from human’s palm left everybody amazed. And now, joining the league is another snake drinking water from a spoon that has now left everybody stunned.

Posted from an Instagram page dedicated to Lokki the snake, the short clip shows the teeny snake galloping water from a metal spoon. The zoomed-in video starts with the snake sticking its tongue out to taste the liquid following which it starts gulping down the water.

'Shedding skin'

In the clip, the man who holds the spoon explained that his pet was preparing to shed its skin, therefore his skin including eyes, look lighter. He added that, during the process, snakes find it hard to see or even go blind. He then said that when this happened with his pet Lokki, he made sure that it was spoonfed.

The clip has been viewed over 8,576 times since shared earlier. The post has also received mixed reactions from people. One user wrote, "Aaaaahhh! SO CUTE! I love watching snakes drinkkkkk.' while another wrote, "Uhhh nope! They all scare me!"

"Is it getting ready to shed?" another used ased. Yet another curious user asked, "Why is the eye darker in this video than the others where it is orange? Just curious. Thanks"

Read: Odisha: Rare Trinket Snake Found In Wall Crack, Rescued With Help Of Animal Rescuer

Read: Video: Snake Joins Man Jumping On Trampoline, Netizens Say 'when Your Ex Pops Up'

In a related event, Twitter amused netizens as a video of a small snake drinking water from human's palm hit the media feed of many. An Odisha-based Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, named Susanta Nanda, shared a seven-second video, which featured a green colour snake drinking water from his hand. The video has garnered more than 6.8K views and has been re-shared by 112 users on Twitter and still counting. Before checking out netizens' reactions.

Read: US: Woman 'hysterically' Calls Cops After Spotting Snake In Her Car

Read: Viral Video Of Snake Sipping Water From Human's Palm Leaves Twitterati 'awestruck'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.