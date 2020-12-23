Man Accidently Names Nephew After Pokemon Character, Netizens Share Bizarre Stories

A Pokemon fan took his love for the series to another level when he convinced his sister to name her baby after a Pokemon character. The man took to his Reddit handle and narrated the entire story where he named his nephew ‘Zacian’, from Pokemon Sword and Shield. According to the story, it was a ‘Pure Coincidence’ that the man is playing the game then and he suggested this name, which was then taken into consideration.

The unique name

The man said that he was on family vacation and driving with his sister and her kid. The family had been discussing ‘potentially unique names’ and they wanted a name that started with the alphabet ‘Z’. This is when the man was playing the game on his Nintendo Switch and had just caught Zacian with a quick ball. The man wrote, “ I jokingly suggested, "Hey Zacian is a kool name. It means sword in Japanese." My mother and family loved it so its now official”. However, the truth behind the name is only known by his sister and his girlfriend. The man further wrote, “ I should clarify. The baby was NOT had in the van. Most of my family was in a van together in a different state where we got the phone call/video chat about it”.

Read: Florida: Huge Alligator Spotted Coming Out Of A Storm Drain; Netizens Baffled

Stunned and impressed at the same time, netizens took over the comment section. Recalling a personal experience, one Reddit user wrote, "When I was 13 my mother got pregnant and asked for baby name ideas. I jokingly said Jor-El (Superman’s dad). Anyway, my brother Jor-El is 23 now and loves his name". Another person wrote, "A friend of mine was thinking of names for her daughter and I suggested Morgana or Kayle. They got mad at me cause those are champions from league of legends. BUT THEYRE GOOD NAMES". The post has been upvoted 98 per cent of times.

Read: Pokemon Go Shiny Snorunt: Is Shiny Snorunt In Pokemon Go? Know The Answer

Read: Pokemon Go Machop Community Day: Here's More About Payback Move And Best Moveset

Also Read: Pokemon Go Shiny Wobbuffet: Here's How To Get This Psychic-type Pokemon

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Twitter/Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.