Pokemon Go Machop Community Day: Here's More About Payback Move And Best Moveset

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about the Payback mode and Machop community day. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about the new Payback move. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Machop community day.

Pokemon Go Machop Community day

Pokemon Go makers have announced their Community Day that is going to take place in January. The makers have confirmed that Machop will be the centre of attraction of this event. The players are even trying to figure out Machamp best moveset and Machamp weakness. To help them, we have listed answers to their doubts right here. The makers are now going to add a new skill move called the Payback move for the Machop community.

According to the makers, Pokemon Go players can unlock the special Payback move from January 16, 2021. Apart from this, we have also listed some Machamp best moveset and Machamp weakness right below. Read more

Offence:

Counter: 16 DPS

Dynamic Punch: 40 DPS

Defence:

Counter: 16 DPS

Dynamic Punch: 40 DPS

Machamp is a Fighting-type Pokemon are vulnerable to Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. So all the Pysch type Pokemon are a threat for him. To help out the players, we habve lsited some of th Pokemons that might be dangerous for Machamp. Here are some powerful Psych type Pokemon.

Yveltal

Mewtwo

Delphox

Lugia

Xerneas

The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020.

This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game items.

