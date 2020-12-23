Florida: Huge Alligator Spotted Coming Out Of A Storm Drain; Netizens Baffled

In a strange incident, a six feet long alligator was seen peeking out from a drain in Florida, leaving the netizens completely baffled. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took to their official Facebook page as they shared an image of the creature coming out of the drain. According to the caption, the alligator was trying to free himself from the storm drain and was immediately responded by the officers at South Venice.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls “home.” A trapper was called however, did not respond so the gator was released. This happened along Cerromar Terrace in Venice”, read the caption. The image shows a storm drain, right next to the tree. Below, peeping from the drain, you can see the alligator, with its front part coming out.

Since uploaded, the image has over 1K shares. Stunned by the image, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "WOW...Mike saw the authorities with the gator this morning and wondered what was happening. Glad he was released ...thanks for sharing the picture". Appreciating the authorities, anothe person wrote, "Thank you for releasing him!". Facebook users can also be seen using GIFs in the comment section. The image has managed to gather over 900 likes. Making a hilarious remark, one user wrote, "Just never know when you’ll come across a Gator...after all, we are in FL". Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

