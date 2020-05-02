Chandigarh Man Arrested After Going Out To Free Trapped Rat Amid Lockdown

A Chandigarh man was arrested on May 1 on charges of lockdown violation after he went out to free a rat that was caught in a trap in his house. According to reports, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sector 23, caught a rat in a trap inside his house and went out to release the rodent in a nearby park when the police arrested him for violating lockdown orders. Ajay Kumar was reportedly on his way home when the police caught him and took him to Sector 17 station.

Ajay Kumar while talking to the media said he told the police that he was returning to his house after releasing a rat he caught in a trap but they didn't listen to him and arrested him on charges of lockdown violation. Ajay was later released on bail. Chandigarh police are taking tough action against lockdown violators, checking parks and other green areas in morning and evening hours to detain people out for walks or other non-essential business.

According to reports, Chandigarh has recorded 94 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which six cases came today. On May 1, Chandigarh had reported 14 new infections, 12 of which came from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, the most affected pocket of the city with 38 cases. While one case was reported in Sector 30 and another in Sector 15.

Coronavirus in India

According to data by worldometer, India has recorded over 37,000 cases of coronavirus, of which more than 1,200 people have lost their lives as of May 2. There are currently 26,106 active infections in the country, while 10,007 have been treated successfully. The doubling rate in India is relatively slower than the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. The doubling rate was at 10 days as India hit the 32,000 mark from 16,000, while in the US it took just two days to reach 32,000 from 16,000.

