COVID-19: Scientists In Canada Use Algae To Develop Low-cost Testing Kits

Many countries are trying their best to contribute to the ongoing battle against coronavirus that has taken lakhs of lives across the world. Scientists in Canada have now developed low-cost serological test kits for COVID-19 testing using algae. The testing kit was reportedly developed by a team from the University of Western Ontario who worked with Canadian integrated energy company Suncor to deliver a cost-effective tool.

According to reports, the kits will be available in the market in a couple of months from now as algae are cheap to grow and can easily be engineered to produce the viral proteins. "We are using microalgae that shows a lot of promise for not only producing the protein needed but producing it with the correct modifications to mimic how it's made in humans," Daniel Giguere from the University of Western Ontario said in a statement.

Coronavirus outbreak

The virus outbreak that started in China's Wuhan city spread across continents in just one month forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic. Health experts believe that the coronavirus originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to data by worldometer, over 3.33 million people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 2,35,000 have lost their lives.

(Image Credit: AP)

