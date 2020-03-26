The Debate
Maryland Line Liquor Store Hours And Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Shopping

Maryland Line liquor store hours timings have changed due to the deadly crisis. The current timings are from 9 am to 9 pm. Read more to know the senior hours.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
maryland line liquor store hours

Maryland Line is one of the popular places in the United States of America. The place has many liquor shops and their timings are changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus has caused a lot of problems for people. Many people have been tensed whether the stores near their houses will be open during the Coronavirus crisis. For readers wondering if there is some Maryland Line liquor store near me, take a look at Maryland Line liquor store hours.

Maryland Line liquor store hours

For those wondering what are Maryland Line liquor hours today, the stores are open 9 am to 9 pm. The stores have now changed their working hours and are suffering from stock availability due to the coronavirus crisis. As per reports, the highest sufferers of the disease are old aged people. The stores are now following Maryland Line senior hours for such people. Maryland Line senior hours begin at 8 am, that is one hour prior to the normal hours.

Precautions taken by Maryland Line liquor stores 

Not only Maryland Line liquor stores but also other markets have been taking precautions against the deadly virus. They have been wearing masks and hand gloves. The sellers have been making sure that their products are properly packaged. One of the popular stores near Maryland Line is Save A Lot. The store has all kinds of products from liquor to groceries. They have also made sure that their items are restocked and that people do not face any problems regarding that.  

First Published:
COMMENT
