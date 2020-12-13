Last Updated:

Man Climbs Onto Wing Of Airplane Before Takeoff, Invites Mixed Reaction From Netizens

The man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of the grounded plane. After the police arrived, the man jumped off the wing and tried to escape

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
'Mentally ill' man climbs on wing of airplane at Las Vegas airport, arrested

An American man has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada after he shockingly climbed on the wings of a parked aeroplane. The reason behind his spine chilling action is being investigated, but the LAPD claimed that he suffered from mental illness. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

The incident happened on an Alaska Airlines plane which was about to take off to Portland, Oregon from the McCarran International Airport in LA. At about 1:30 pm (local time) on December 12, the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of the grounded plane.

Read: Two Asteroids, The Size Of An Airplane, To Fly By Close To Earth On September 23

After the police arrived, the man jumped off the wing and tried to escape, but was eventually caught. A video of the incident was shared by Brooke Knight, one of the passengers on the plane. In the video, the seemingly anxious man could be seen trying to get to the end of the aeroplane wing.

'He's OK now' 

However encircled by the cops from all sides, he eventually slips and falls down. With one million views and mixed reactions on Twitter, the video is now doing the rounds of the internet. “This brings a whole new meaning to Wing Night, though he may have had the beers,” quipped a user. 

Read: Kozhikode Airplane Crash: Most Of The Injured Have Been Discharged, Informs Air India CMD

A few weeks ago, a woman got on the aircraft’s wings apparently because she was feeling “too hot”. The incident took place on Ukraine airport when the mother of two started feeling discomfort post plane’s landing. However, taking matters in her own hand, escaped the plane to take a walk on the aircraft’s wings. After feeling "hot", she opened the emergency exit of the  Boeing 737-86N  and got out on the wings to get some “fresh air.”

Read: Ukraine: Woman Takes A Walk On Aircraft's Wings To Get 'some Air'

Read: WATCH: Terrified Passengers Look On In Horror As Flames Burst From Plane's Wing

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND