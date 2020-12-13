Man Climbs Onto Wing Of Airplane Before Takeoff, Invites Mixed Reaction From Netizens

An American man has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada after he shockingly climbed on the wings of a parked aeroplane. The reason behind his spine chilling action is being investigated, but the LAPD claimed that he suffered from mental illness. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

The incident happened on an Alaska Airlines plane which was about to take off to Portland, Oregon from the McCarran International Airport in LA. At about 1:30 pm (local time) on December 12, the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of the grounded plane.

After the police arrived, the man jumped off the wing and tried to escape, but was eventually caught. A video of the incident was shared by Brooke Knight, one of the passengers on the plane. In the video, the seemingly anxious man could be seen trying to get to the end of the aeroplane wing.

@AlaskaAir crew has been exceptional as The Original Wingman graces us with his presence. #StayHot2020 pic.twitter.com/79PHcHhJ0q — Brooke Knight (@SkipperBK13) December 12, 2020

'He's OK now'

However encircled by the cops from all sides, he eventually slips and falls down. With one million views and mixed reactions on Twitter, the video is now doing the rounds of the internet. “This brings a whole new meaning to Wing Night, though he may have had the beers,” quipped a user.

He’s ok. A little bloody nose. Was smiling and conscious. 👊🏻 — Brooke Knight (@SkipperBK13) December 12, 2020

Took me about 50 seconds to realize that this guy wasn't trying to fix something — jacob crater (@chillin_vanilla) December 13, 2020

Unfortunately the chances are greater that black man would be shot, I'm afraid you are probably right. We need to change and fight racism — vote #bidenharris (@Caydenzmuggle) December 13, 2020

Cops are annoying, they really knelt on him as if he did not just hit his head on concrete — k loves ari (@lilneedyluv) December 13, 2020

Interesting to see no mention that the first officer reaching him drops his knee on him and appears to point a gun at him. I would have expected such comments to be numerous! — Blueacre (@blueacre) December 13, 2020

A few weeks ago, a woman got on the aircraft’s wings apparently because she was feeling “too hot”. The incident took place on Ukraine airport when the mother of two started feeling discomfort post plane’s landing. However, taking matters in her own hand, escaped the plane to take a walk on the aircraft’s wings. After feeling "hot", she opened the emergency exit of the Boeing 737-86N and got out on the wings to get some “fresh air.”

