Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woman Driving Another Stolen Car, Both Arrested

In a bizarre incident, a man fleeing from the cops using a stolen car crashed into a woman, who turned out to also be driving a stolen car. The incident took place in the city of Newberg, US state of Oregon. While taking to Facebook, the police department informed that they responded to a report of a suspect that had stolen a victim’s Toyota Land Cruiser on July 5 and they had spotted the stolen vehicle moments later as it drove through the town.

According to the Facebook post, Randy Lee Cooper, who stole the Land Cruiser, attempted to escape police and began speeding his stolen SUV, which later led to a charge around the city. The Newberg-Dundee Police Department said that the 27-year-old was driving at high speed in a bid to escape the cops, however, he crashed into another stolen vehicle, which was occupied by 25-year-old Kristin Nicole Begue.

The police department said that Kristin was driving Buick Regal ‘under the influence of intoxicants’. After an investigation, the department also found that the 25-year-old had stolen the car three weeks ago. Furthermore, the cops said that both, Kristin and Randy were arrested and charged with ‘Unauthorised use of a motor vehicle’. They even added that while Randy was charged with ‘attempting to elude police, reckless driving and other related crimes,’ Kristin was also arrested for ‘driving under the influence of intoxicants’.

‘What are the odds’

Since shared, the bizarre incident has sparked a number of amused reactions as well. While one internet user wrote, “None of us has ever heard of this happening before. NDPD may have made history,” another said, “Wow! What are the odds”. Several users also praised the cops for their ‘fantastic work’.

