Man Embarrassed After Job Interviewer Points Out Awkward Username During Zoom Call

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have moved to a virtual set up to interact with each other. And there's no denying the fact that there have been awkward and hilarious moments going viral on social media. In a similar incident, a recent interview was trending when the interviewer noticed an awkward name on the Zoom call.

Job seeker awkward zoom username

The applicant was on his second interview for the position, after having successfully clearing the telephonic interview. However, the username of the applicant caught the attention of the employer. The applicant was dressed properly but his interviewer was more interested in the username.

The applicant had set his name to 'Big Daddy' but previously and he had forgotten to change it before the interview. During the interview he tried to change it but it didn't go unnoticed. This embarrasing tale was shared by tha applicant on Reddit. He wrote, "Then we start talking and he says yeah it took me a second to start because it said I needed to allow 'Big Daddy into the room with me.' and I turned more red than a tomato". The employer saw the funny side and laughed it off.

Interview went well

He continued, "Then later he said do you prefer to be called Matt or Mathew?" to which the job seeker responded, 'you can call me anything you like. The interviewer then responded 'like big daddy?' And we both laughed again. Despite the awkward encounter, the rest of the interview of job seeker went well.

