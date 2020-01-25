Texas Man Eating Dog Food For 30 Days To Prove That It Is Safe

Mitch Felderhoff, a Denton County man, has reportedly made it halfway through after he had announced to eat dog food for 30 days to prove that it is healthy, earlier this month. Mitch, who is one of the owners of Muenster Milling Company that manufactures dog food in Muenster, Texas had declared on social media to consume kibbles to prove that the family-owned-and-operated animal food company will not feed the pet dogs anything that they hadn’t eaten first.

Mitch told the media that customers are usually inquisitive about where their dog’s food comes from and whether or not it is safe for their pets to eat it, so, therefore, he thought that he might show them that the company trusts the ingredients they put in the dog food and there was no better way to demonstrate the safety but by eating the food yourselves.

Mitch has reportedly shredded 20 pounds

He said that his brother, Chad Felderhoff, the operations director behind the 30-day dog food challenge came up with this brilliant idea although the rest of the family has chosen to remain behind the scene. Mitch has reportedly shredded 20 pounds since he started the dog food diet challenge, beginning of January. He believes that it’s the only way he can have the customers trust their local dog food suppliers. He told the media that it is a price he is willing to pay, and despite consuming dog food, he has plenty of energy to go by.

According to the reports, Mitch’s brother Chad said that he does not refrain from participating occasionally, as he trusts the food well and is not afraid to eat it. The company has over half a million shares on Facebook and the dog owners are appreciating the challenge taken up by Mitch.

