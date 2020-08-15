Man Finds Two Masala Packets In A Single Pack Of Maggi, Netizens Feel Jealous

An image which has surfaced on the internet is making all the maggi lovers go crazy. Uploaded by Twitter user Shashwat Dwivedi, the image shows a pack of maggi with two masala sachets inside it. The user claimed that he got extremely lucky after he found out two sachets of masala in his maggi packet, making the tweeples envious of him.

The maggi pack with two masala sachets goes viral

He shared this image on Twitter as he wrote, “I SWEAR I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP BUT I JUST GOT TWO MASALAS IN MY MAGGI!!!!”. The tweet includes two images, both with a pack of maggi. However, in the first image the masala sachets are kept inside the packet and in the second image the user is seen showing off his masala sachets by keeping them out of the packets.

I SWEAR I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP BUT I JUST GOT TWO MASALAS IN MY MAGGI!!!! pic.twitter.com/uVOlsDMXnc — Shashwat Dwivedi (@shashwatsays) August 12, 2020

The post has taken over Twitter with a storm. Tweeples have bombarded the comment section as they have deemed the lucky boy as 'God's favourite'. The image has invited over 9.1K likes with 749 Retweets and comments. Tweeples have also Retweeted the image with their own captions and have expressed how envious they are. One user Retweeted it with the caption that read, "Miracles do happen... Bless that heavenly soul for giving the much needed extra masala in #Maggie".

there's a reason why it is called magic masala😏 https://t.co/NE7vQ52Qlc — bhaveek (@bhaveek9) August 14, 2020

Even I got 2 masla packets few months back. — DipTea☕️ 🇮🇳 (@DipTea_) August 13, 2020

how does it feels to be god's favourite? — A (@ankitatweetsyo) August 13, 2020

That guy who got no masala in packet pic.twitter.com/aYE5MutcmZ — Times of maryada (@TMaryada) August 13, 2020

Someone must've got a packet with none 😭 — Siddhartha Sarkar (@Siddhartha_MCFC) August 13, 2020

Where is your achievement speech? 😛 — Save my India (@mystic0015) August 13, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/ShashwatSays)

