'Worse Than 2020': Picture Of Maggi Pani Puri Sparks Outrage Among Netizens

After watching Maggi Pani Puri, users asked Bunny to “leave their timeline” while others declared “I don't even know who you are but I already don't like you”.

Zaini Majeed
Maggi Pani Puri

A video tutorial of Maggi Pani Puri recipe has triggered aggravation on the internet after users called it a “hate crime” towards food and threatened to call the authorities. Shared by a user named Bunny on Twitter, the video featured a lonesome Pani Puri stuffed with “overcooked” Masala Maggi noodles that disappointed the internet so bad, that it triggered memes, jokes, threats, and even suggestions to “toss the cook out of the planetary existence” and “mass report” him for the disrespect he had shown to the cuisine.  

Users embarked to drop hilarious threats on the post after over 5.4 million people viewed it and called the clip “a scene from a horror movie”. Some asked Bunny to “leave their timeline” while others declared “I don't even know who you are but I already don't like you”. Several others who were offended posted humorous comments such as “If only Twitter provided bleeding from my eyes after seeing this button" and “Please don't molest panipuri, Honour lawsuit will be filed.”

In the segment on the clip where Bunny garnished the fluffy Gol Gappa with elongated Maggi noodles, users rebuked him with comments like “eww” “this feels so wrong” and downright “worst combination anyone can think of, so much so that even lockdown is better than this.” 

Bunny gets down to image management

In a comical move, Bunny quickly perched on the comments sections sharing a picture of the Pasta he made a few days ago to tackle his reputation crisis as a chef as he wrote, “Sorry to hear that. Also, sorry for making your day worse. Here’s a picture of something I made a few days ago.” A lady wrote further, “No need, you are hereby blocked from my timeline,” while making a crying emoticon. To this, bunny replied “sorry ma’am, no,” while making a crying emoji in return.  

