‘Monstrosity’: Bizarre Combination Of Chocolate & Maggi Leaves Netizens Disgusted

If you believed that ‘Maggi Pani Puri’ was ‘hate crime’ towards food, get ready for another fusion dish which might be a ‘disaster’. An internet user recently took to Twitter to share an image of ‘chocolate Maggi’ which is making netizens uncomfortable. The unsettling food combination has left several people disgusted, while some wrote that it is a ‘great fusion’.

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

Netizens call it ‘worst form of terrorism’

While some netizens just wanted to ‘unsee’ the image, others shared an image of ‘Ice-cream samosa’. One internet user wrote, “This is a monstrosity. It's way worse than steamed Chola bhatura”. Another added, “Omg what a disaster don't screw chocolate for god sake. Give that chocolate pls”. “This is the worst form of terrorism,” added another.

Is prani ko koi bandh ke rakha karo, iska khula ghumna samaj ke liye hanikarak hai. — Er. Lokesh Sharma (@sharloks) June 18, 2020

This is an assault to the senses.



Bhai, don't take this path of crime. — Krishna Kumar (@inrealisation) June 19, 2020

I see your chocolate Maggie and raise you ice-cream samosa pic.twitter.com/OQ7rVelGNp — Swadeshi Alien 🇮🇳 (@swadeshi_alien) June 18, 2020

Hum dharna pradarshan karenge iss atyachar ke khilaf... — The Epic Lady (@sincerely_epic) June 19, 2020

Great fusion — A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) June 18, 2020

You deserve this for your idiocracy pic.twitter.com/7dkBMWJ1BD — James Bond (@MI6GB) June 18, 2020

You should be jailed for at least for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/xKc69pnIlR — Sudipta Ranjan Das (@i_srd) June 18, 2020

