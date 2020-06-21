Last Updated:

‘Monstrosity’: Bizarre Combination Of Chocolate & Maggi Leaves Netizens Disgusted

If you believed that ‘Maggi Pani Puri’ was ‘hate crime’ towards food, get ready for 'chocolate Maggi' which netizens think is a 'monstrosity'.

Bhavya Sukheja
If you believed that ‘Maggi Pani Puri’ was ‘hate crime’ towards food, get ready for another fusion dish which might be a ‘disaster’. An internet user recently took to Twitter to share an image of ‘chocolate Maggi’ which is making netizens uncomfortable. The unsettling food combination has left several people disgusted, while some wrote that it is a ‘great fusion’. 

Netizens call it ‘worst form of terrorism’ 

While some netizens just wanted to ‘unsee’ the image, others shared an image of ‘Ice-cream samosa’. One internet user wrote, “This is a monstrosity. It's way worse than steamed Chola bhatura”. Another added, “Omg what a disaster don't screw chocolate for god sake. Give that chocolate pls”. “This is the worst form of terrorism,” added another. 

