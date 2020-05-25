Last Updated:

‘Mind Blown’: Netizens Baffled To Learn Pronunciation Of ‘Maggi’ On MasterChef Ad

The internet users recently got confused over the pronunciation of the name of the noodle brand after a short promo of MasterChef Australia went viral online.

The internet users recently got confused over the pronunciation of the name of the noodle brand after a short promo of MasterChef Australia took the internet by storm. While the 10-second commercial features a voiceover pronouncing the brand as Madge-y instead of Maggi, netizens say that their whole ‘life has been a lie’. 

Netizens baffled to learn ‘new’ pronunciation 

With hundreds of views, the internet is baffled to learn the ‘new’ pronunciation of Maggi. The short clip shared on May 23 has left several Twitter users discussing “but why?”. One user asserted, “Since when did everyone just collectively decide it was pronounced 'Madge-y' instead of 'Mag-ee' or did I just grow up being lied to”. Another added, “Wait, what? I always pronounced Maggi with a hard g”. 

Here are some of the trending replies,

