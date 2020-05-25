‘Mind Blown’: Netizens Baffled To Learn Pronunciation Of ‘Maggi’ On MasterChef Ad

The internet users recently got confused over the pronunciation of the name of the noodle brand after a short promo of MasterChef Australia took the internet by storm. While the 10-second commercial features a voiceover pronouncing the brand as Madge-y instead of Maggi, netizens say that their whole ‘life has been a lie’.

Maggi ad during Masterchef Australia pic.twitter.com/pKtm91NL9g — cc (@mcobrai) May 23, 2020

Netizens baffled to learn ‘new’ pronunciation

With hundreds of views, the internet is baffled to learn the ‘new’ pronunciation of Maggi. The short clip shared on May 23 has left several Twitter users discussing “but why?”. One user asserted, “Since when did everyone just collectively decide it was pronounced 'Madge-y' instead of 'Mag-ee' or did I just grow up being lied to”. Another added, “Wait, what? I always pronounced Maggi with a hard g”.

Here are some of the trending replies,

I’ve never been so hysterical in my life when I heard that they pronounce it ‘Madge-y’ instead of ‘Mag-ee’. My whole life I’ve been lied to 😂#MasterChefAU #maggi — Keerthi Singer (@KeerthiSinger) May 23, 2020

Say what 😧 — sv (@silentverve) May 23, 2020

Australia is where I first heard a hard 'g' in Maggi Mee and WHO HURT Y'ALL#MasterChefAU — Josh 🌈 (@abangpinoy) May 21, 2020

People are freaking out because Maggi noodles are pronounced Madge-y and I'm freaking out because people didn't realise Maggi noodles were pronounced Madge-y #MasterChefAU — Jordan (@jordle18) May 22, 2020

Wait, I don't watch Masterchef, how did people think Maggi was pronounced?? It's always been Madge-y! — Natalie (@presley23) May 23, 2020

NO THE AD IS PRONOUNCING MAGGI WRONG ITS A HARD G ITS NOT LIKE MAGIC #MasterChefAU — piccolini cuscino (@dollylama__) May 21, 2020

So far in tonight’s episode, my mind is blown by the fact that:



1. Australia pronounce Maggi as Majjee



2. A Masterchef judge doesn’t know what crispy noodles are



🤯#MasterChefAU — Fiona Lee (@fionally) May 21, 2020

Most important thing we learnt tonight is how maggi is actually pronounced #MasterChefAU — True Krys (@heartmadeofsoul) May 21, 2020

